ABC chief discusses ‘Happy Endings,’ ‘Body of Proof’ cancellations

ABC Entertainment President Paul Lee had plenty of forward-looking news to discuss with reporters as he announced the network’s 2013-2014 schedule, but he still had to answer for a couple of the network’s high profile cancellations.
For vocal online audiences, the spring cancellation that hurt the most may have been ABC’s “Happy Endings,” which didn’t had the numbers to justify renewal, but certainly had the fan dedication.
Lee, a self-professed fan of “Happy Endings,” was asked if the comedy just wasn’t on-brand for ABC, while at the same time the network is adding the Ryan Seacrest-produced “Mixology” and the Rebel Wilson-centric “Super Fun Night,” which feel like they might have been logical
“I do think ‘Happy Endings’ is absolutely on-brand. What we found is that it was just too narrow. It was a very hard decision because, as you know, I know that show and I found it hard to make the decision. By the same token, I think ‘Mixology’ and ‘Super Fun Night’ are much broader shows and will be able to bring in wider audiences. Hard decision, not happy at all to see it go, but we absolutely feel that it was on brand and so are Rebel and so, definitely, is ‘Mixology.'”
Internet comment sections may not have been as outraged by the cancellation of “Body of Proof,” but when it comes to numbers, the Dana Delany procedural had a far better case for renewal than “Happy Endings.” Lee explained the simple rationale for that cancellation and also expressed enthusiasm that the in-house production might still find a cable home.
“We had just a very, very strong [sping] in terms of development. That being said, I also run ABC Studios. I would love to see ‘Body of Proof’ find a good home for itself. I think it’s a great show and I’m a huge fan of Dana Delany.”
“What we found is that it was just too narrow…”
…to be aired on a reliable night that could be found by humans.
Chris – You mean other than the long stretch it aired consistently on Wednesdays? Or the long stretch it aired consistently on Tuesdays? The brief try-out on Sunday was stupid, but the Friday airings were only impacted by the Boston Bombing…
-Daniel
Point taken- I just hate moving target TV shows. My DVR also hates moving target TV shows. I guess I can’t say they didn’t a fair shake on Tue/Wed, but it feels that way when they were thrown to the wolves on Fri/Sun. Just a bummer man.
Chris – *Absolutely* they were thrown to the wolves with the Friday part. The Sunday thing was kinda a strange experiment that failed, but wasn’t inherently an awful idea, in my opinion. But they certainly saw the numbers on Tuesday to start the season and freaked out, but I think they freaked out for logical reasons. The numbers were looooooow. So they programmed “Happy Endings” in a variety of ways to see what would stick. On one hand, that’s moving target programming, but on the other hand, ABC aired every episode and gave the show a chance to work in several contexts. So it’s a mixed blessing/curse. No doubt…
-Daniel
Is there really such a thing as the ‘moving target’ show anymore with the advent of the DVR and TiVo? As Ron Popeil says, just ‘set it and forget it’ so you don’t have to worry about the everchanging time slots.
I think they could have and should have moved it back to Wednesdays. As far as I’m aware the only reason they had not to was because they were building a ‘family’ night, but I haven’t seen them succeed with that.
Dammit360 – Its retention on Wednesday was dismal. That’s why it did not stay on Wednesday. There was no reason for ABC to move it back to Wednesday because ABC had established evidence on how it performed there. So ABC put it basically every other place on the schedule to see if it would perform better elsewhere. It did not.
-Daniel
Did Lee mention at all if he wants to see HE find a home on another network. Or did he mention the USA rumors at all? For that matter is HE produced by ABC Studios?
LeeMats – It’s a Sony Pictures TV show, hence the Deadline reports. And Paul Lee would have no reason to care, other than general fandom, if it finds another home.
-Daniel
That’s exactly why Scrubs found a new home on ABC.
Dan – Thanks! Now I remember you and Alan talking about that on last week’s podcast.
Do you think they would have been renewed if cable channels weren’t sniffing around?
Scoopie77 – “Happy Endings”? No. Makes no difference to ABC. “Body of Proof”? Maybe.
-Daniel
That makes sense because Body of Proof is an ABC Studios production.
It’s kind of sad that ‘Happy Endings’ gets canceled and something as ridiculously stupid (judging by the trailer) as ‘Happy Fun Night’ gets a shot and the ABC chief thinks it will be more appealing. It will be really, really sad if HFN finds a bigger audience than HE.
TrooperMSU – Prepare to be really, really sad. There is zero chance that it won’t find a bigger audience that HE and if it DOESN’T, it’ll get cancelled before its ratings ever get as low as what HE did.
-Daniel
I know. :(
I don’t root against shows because when a show fails, people lose jobs. But, I will probably be actively rooting for HFN to fail. I *hate* TV like that (based on the god-awful trailer).
with the canceling of Body of Proof ABC has canceled at least twenty households of viewers from this area and am sure many more from cities across the country. I am sure you make enough that you don’t have to worry about what people think. how much will you make with no viewers?