ABC Family cancels ’10 Things I Hate About You’

The creative team behind ABC Family’s well-regarded “10 Things I Hate About You” has been told that the comedy will not be renewed for a second season.

As so often happens these days, the news was initially reported first-hand via Twitter.

Early Thursday (April 29) afternoon, series creator Carter Covington tweeted, “Sad news… ABCFamily canceled the show :-( Thanks 2 our AMAZING fans – U R the reason I do this! Enjoy the last 5 eps – they’re fantastic!”

ABC Family sources confirm Covington’s tweet that these will be the last five “10 Things I Hate About You” episodes, with the series finale currently set for the end of May.

“10 Things I Hate About You” premiered last year and was loosely based on the 1999 feature of the same title. That feature was, in turn, based loosely on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

The second half of the first season returned in late March and although the series premiere broke ABC Family records last July, ratings for the new run were such that Covington had been instigating a Save Our Show campaign, also on Twitter.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy stars Larry Miller, Lindsey Shaw, Meaghan Martin, Ethan Peck, Dana Davis and Nicholas Braun.