ABC Family cancels ’10 Things I Hate About You’

The creative team behind ABC Family’s well-regarded “10 Things I Hate About You” has been told that the comedy will not be renewed for a second season.
As so often happens these days, the news was initially reported first-hand via Twitter.
Early Thursday (April 29) afternoon, series creator Carter Covington tweeted, “Sad news… ABCFamily canceled the show :-( Thanks 2 our AMAZING fans – U R the reason I do this! Enjoy the last 5 eps – they’re fantastic!”
ABC Family sources confirm Covington’s tweet that these will be the last five “10 Things I Hate About You” episodes, with the series finale currently set for the end of May.
“10 Things I Hate About You” premiered last year and was loosely based on the 1999 feature of the same title. That feature was, in turn, based loosely on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”
The second half of the first season returned in late March and although the series premiere broke ABC Family records last July, ratings for the new run were such that Covington had been instigating a Save Our Show campaign, also on Twitter.
The half-hour, single-camera comedy stars Larry Miller, Lindsey Shaw, Meaghan Martin, Ethan Peck, Dana Davis and Nicholas Braun.
this is so sad. i was hoping the show would last at least a nother 20 to 40 episodes…I realy like ten things i hate about you… it is realistic enough that people can realy relate to the charicters.
though it veered away from the original movie, it was a refreshing take on the characters, especially Joey…i do hope they bring this back, or someone else picks it up. its a much better alternative to all the reality TV crap out there…
So, what are they putting in it’s spot? This was the only good show on abc family.
I loved the show! But i would be even happier if they keep it and make it a whole hour rather than just 30 minutes. I swear if someone else ends up pregnant on Secret Life i am going to SCREAM! this really sucks. they cancel the best show on the channel
I love this show! I can’t believe ratings were soo low they are canceling it! This show is awesome and should be picked up for a 2nd season.
idiots….this is the word…how could they cancel such a good show???????????idiots
I know i’m a little late in posting this but in all seriousness this was the only show on ABC that had any substance whatsoever!
I barely got into this show. This isn’t fair.the last episode left us wondering.
I just now started to watch the episodes, and let’s say it took me a day. To watch the whole season, and at the end where patrick and kat get caught, I was on the edge of my chair.. wanting to see what was next. But I guess now we can’t cause abc wants to determain it on ratings. Only in america. Wouldn’t it be actually thoughtful if they would put it back on , for the fans. I mean, this whole secret life and pretty little liars.. I watched it, got boring. 10 things, I had my WHOLE family in there watching. I really want a season 2!
They need to have reruns!
I am pissed off! I love this show, just started watching it via Netflix only to find out its cancelled!
I saw 10 things I hate about you in this year 2015 and I loved it I really hope you guys make at least another serie like that. Cause is amusing, really.