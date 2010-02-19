ABC Family pledges a fourth ‘Greek’ season

ABC Family has renewed “Greek” for a fourth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the college dramedy has been picked up for an additional 10 episodes, with the new season premiering later this year.

It’s not like viewers will have to wait that long for the latest adventures in fraternity and sorority life at Cyprus Rhodes University. “Greek” just returned for the second half of its third season in late January and will still have new episodes through the end of March.

The 10-episode order is less than a typical “Greek” season, but it’s expected to only be a starting point, if ratings hold.

“Greek” is the longest running original on ABC Family and while it may not do the numbers posted by “The Secret Life of the American Teenage,” the series has a devoted fanbase. In addition, this season has seen double-digit growths in certain key demos.

Created by Patrick Sean Smith, the show’s stars include Jacob Zachar, Spencer Grammer, Jake McDorman and Sean Michael Foster.

In addition to “Greek,” “Teenager,” the already renewed “Make It or Break It” and the returning comedy “10 Things I Hate About You,” ABC Family recently ordered the dramas “Pretty Little Liars” and “Huge” and the comedy “Melissa & Joey.”