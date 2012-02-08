ABC Family sends ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator’s ‘Bunheads’ to series

#ABC Family
02.08.12 6 years ago 5 Comments
ABC Family has officially given a series order to the new drama “Bunheads” from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.
“Bunheads” stars Tony winner Sutton Foster as a former Vegas showgirl who marries a man, moves to his hometown and takes up decidedly different work at his mother’s dance studio.
Production on “Bunheads” will begin this spring, as the series joins “Baby Daddy” and “Beverly Hills Nannies” on ABC Family’s new slate for 2012.
“Amy and I had a great collaboration on ‘Gilmore Girls,’ which continues to find new fans here on ABC Family, and I look forward to this new partnership being just as successful,” states Kate Juergens, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, ABC Family. “Her vision for ‘Bunheads’ aligns beautifully with our brand and is a wonderful addition to ABC Family’s original programming slate. I know our Millennial audience is going to fall in love with Sutton Foster the same way Broadway has.”
Note that ABC Family describes “Bunheads” as a working title, so something less silly may eventually be selected.
Foster has won Tonys for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Anything Goes.” TV fans may know her from an arch on “Flight of the Conchords” or an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

TOPICS#ABC Family
TAGSABC FAMILYAmy ShermanPalladinoBUNHEADSSUTTON FOSTER

