ABC Family sends ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator’s ‘Bunheads’ to series

ABC Family has officially given a series order to the new drama “Bunheads” from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.
“Bunheads” stars Tony winner Sutton Foster as a former Vegas showgirl who marries a man, moves to his hometown and takes up decidedly different work at his mother’s dance studio.
Production on “Bunheads” will begin this spring, as the series joins “Baby Daddy” and “Beverly Hills Nannies” on ABC Family’s new slate for 2012.
“Amy and I had a great collaboration on ‘Gilmore Girls,’ which continues to find new fans here on ABC Family, and I look forward to this new partnership being just as successful,” states Kate Juergens, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, ABC Family. “Her vision for ‘Bunheads’ aligns beautifully with our brand and is a wonderful addition to ABC Family’s original programming slate. I know our Millennial audience is going to fall in love with Sutton Foster the same way Broadway has.”
Note that ABC Family describes “Bunheads” as a working title, so something less silly may eventually be selected.
Foster has won Tonys for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Anything Goes.” TV fans may know her from an arch on “Flight of the Conchords” or an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
You and Alan looking forward to this, Dan?
Ian – Some, sure. I’m a big “Gilmore Girls” fan and Sutton Foster is amazingly talented as a Broadway star… Seems like it ought to work?
-Daniel
Amy Sherman Palladino is one television writer who I will trust no matter what. I recently watched her short lived Jezebel James series at Fox and while it had problems I really liked the story and characters so I am hoping this series does well.
If you look at the people who wrote for Roseanne it is some of the people who are doing the most ambitious stuff in hollywood now.
Sherman Palladino replaced Joss Whedon as a story editor and Judd Apatow also wrote for the show. That show has such a great legacy.
*IMDB tells me that Apatow worked for Roseanne and Tom Arnold but not for the show Roseanne
The pilot script for this was very much Gilmore Girls With Ballet.
I hope the residents of Paradise are as entertaining as the residents of Star Hollow. I hope Sutton Foster is good at speaking quickly. I hope the fact that ABC Family has not revealed the name of any of the other cast members means they’re dumping whoever played the mother-in-law in the original pilot and are replacing her with Kelly Bishop, as the character pretty much combines Emily Gilmore’s personality with Kelly Bishop’s ballet background.