ABC Family sends ‘The Fosters,’ ‘Twisted’ to series

02.06.13 6 years ago
ABC Family has given series orders to a pair of its most recently ordered drama pilots, picking up “The Fosters” and “Twisted.”
Both dramas will begin production this spring and will premiere on ABC Family this summer.
“The Fosters” comes from executive producer Jennifer Lopez and creators Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige. The story of a multi-ethnic family of foster and biological kids being raised by two moms stars Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Jake T. Austin, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Danny Nucci and Cierra Ramirez.
Kind of a Muppet Babies version of “Dexter,” “Twisted” (formerly titled “Socio”) focuses on a 16-year-old with a troubled past who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a classmate. Avan Jogia, Maddie Hasson, Kylie Bunbury, Kimberly Quinn, Sam Robards, Ashton Moio and Denise Richards star in the drama, which was created by Adam Milch.
“ABC Family is synonymous with groundbreaking storytelling and iconic characters,” blurbs ABC Family President Michael Riley. “These new shows will bring the same depth, heart, close relationships and authenticity that
our viewers have come to expect and, will pair nicely with our already established pop culture hits.”
The network’s pick-up announcement mentions that future series orders are still com ing, which could be OK news for ABC Family’s third recent drama pilot, “Terminales.”

