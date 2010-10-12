ABC Family sets ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ ‘Greek’ returns

Are you ready to ring in 2011 with new episodes of “Pretty Little Liars” and “Greek”? ABC Family is hoping so!

ABC Family has announced that “Greek” and “Pretty Little Liars” will return to the air on Monday, January 3, 2011.

“Pretty Little Liars” will continue its first season airing in the 8 p.m. hour on Mondays, as the main characters continue to hold their secrets while also looking to discover whatever it was that happened to Alison on the night she vanished. Somebody can’t wait to find out!

The first set of “Pretty Little Liars” episodes was the summer’s top scripted cable series among viewers 12-34, with 2.2 million viewers in that demographic. It also ranked as the summer’s top new scripted series among women 18-34.

Meanwhile, “Greek” will start its fourth season, the first with several characters facing post-graduate life, in the 9 p.m. hour. This season’s guest stars will include Charisma Carpenter, Sam Page and the return of Tiffany Dupont’s Frannie.

ABC Family doesn’t boast about the ratings for “Greek.”

In addition, the cable network teases that new episodes of “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Make It or Break It” will also air in the early spring of 2011, but that’s obviously information for a different press release.