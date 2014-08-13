ABC Family’s ‘Switched at Birth’ renewed for Season 4, ‘Twisted’ canceled

“Switched at Birth” has been renewed for Season 4.

Only days before airing the hit series' third season finale, ABC Family has announced that the Peabody and TCA Award-winning series will be returning next year with a new batch of episodes.

“Fans will be clamoring for season four and to know what happens with Daphne and Bay after the season three finale next week,” said ABC Family President Tom Ascheim in a statement.

In less positive news, the network's freshman drama “Twisted” starring Avan Jogia, Maddie Hasson, Kylie Bunbury, Ashton Moio and Denise Richards has been canceled. The Season 1 finale (and ultimately series finale) of the Adam Milch-created series aired back in April to unencouraging ratings.

“Switched at Birth” tells the story of Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Daphne (Katie Leclerc), two teenage girls who discover they were mixed up at the hospital as newborns. The show follows the trajectory of the developing relationship between the girls and their wildly-different families. Also starring Constance Marie, D.W. Moffett, Lea Thompson, Lucas Grabeel, Sean Berdy and recurring guest star Marlee Matlin (“The West Wing”), the series was created by Lizzy Weiss.

“Switched at Birth's” Season 3 finale airs Monday, August 18th at 8 PM on ABC Family.