ABC finds Carlos Mencia, Cedric the Entertainer funny

Pick-up season is in full-swing, with ABC ordering a pair of multicamera pilots from comics Carlos Mencia and Cedric the Entertainer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , both pilots come from Sony TV and the Tantamount shingle.

The trade paper says that the Mencia pilot will be based on the comic’s professional and family life, which means that it’ll actually be based on family jokes previously told by Ray Romano. Oh, we kid! Mitchel Katlin and Nat Bernstein will be writing the Mencia pilot, which actually looks at a man in the middle of a multigenerational immigrant family.

In his pilot, Cedric the Entertainer will play a sports talk radio host (and former jock) whose life gets turned upside down when his son and young granddaughter reconnect with him. Al Higgins (“‘Til Death”) and Devon Shepard (“Cedric the Entertainer Presents”).

Cedric the Entertainer is presumably hoping for more luck than he had with last spring’s ABC comedy pilot “The Law,” which was considered a strong possibility for a series order until just days before the upfront presentation.