ABC finds Carlos Mencia, Cedric the Entertainer funny

01.06.10 9 years ago

 Pick-up season is in full-swing, with ABC ordering a pair of multicamera pilots from comics Carlos Mencia and Cedric the Entertainer. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both pilots come from Sony TV and the Tantamount shingle.
The trade paper says that the Mencia pilot will be based on the comic’s professional and family life, which means that it’ll actually be based on family jokes previously told by Ray Romano. Oh, we kid! Mitchel Katlin and Nat Bernstein will be writing the Mencia pilot, which actually looks at a man in the middle of a multigenerational immigrant family.
In his pilot, Cedric the Entertainer will play a sports talk radio host (and former jock) whose life gets turned upside down when his son and young granddaughter reconnect with him. Al Higgins (“‘Til Death”) and Devon Shepard (“Cedric the Entertainer Presents”).
Cedric the Entertainer is presumably hoping for more luck than he had with last spring’s ABC comedy pilot “The Law,” which was considered a strong possibility for a series order until just days before the upfront presentation.

Around The Web

TAGSABCCARLOS MENCIACedric The Entertainerpilots

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP