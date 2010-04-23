ABC keeps expanding ‘Lost’ finale plans

With “Lost” continuing to hold a place as one of ABC’s top-rated shows, it’s no wonder the network keeps expanding the celebratory plans surrounding the drama’s upcoming finale.

ABC had already set up five hours of “Lost” related programming for the Sunday, May 23 finale night. The evening will begin with a two-hour series recap, continue with the two-hour finale starting at 9 and end with a special “Lost”-centric Jimmy Kimmel telecast.

Yesterday, ABC announced that the two-hour “Lost” pilot, an Emmy-winning episode considered to be one of the best and most expensive pilots in television history, will air on Saturday, May 22, allowing viewers to see where things began the night before finding out how the show ends.

In addition, ABC announced “Lost Live: The Final Celebration,” a live concert at UCLA’s Royce Hall, featuring composer Michael Giacchino, who will conduct a orchestral performance featuring the iconic music of “Lost.” The May 13 event will also feature appearances by “Lost” stars including Nestor Carbonell, Michael Emerson and Jorge Garcia.

Tickets for the “Lost Live” concert went on sale on Friday (April 23) and we suspect that if you haven’t gotten them yet, you may be too late. But it can’t help to check, since proceeds will benefit the Colburn School of Performing Arts.