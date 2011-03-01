ABC makes Leslie Bibb a ‘Good Christian’ girl

Leslie Bib has signed on for the lead in ABC’s “Good Christian Bitches,” a dramedy pilot from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star.

Based on the book by Kim Gatlin and almost certain to have its title changed, “Good Christian Bitches” would feature Bibb as a divorced mother who returns to the upper crust Dallas neighborhood where she grew up, only to discover that her old friends aren’t so happy to see her.

The pilot will also feature Annie Potts as the mother of Bibb’s character.

Most recently seen on the small screen reprising her guest-starring turn on “The League,” Bibb’s TV credits include “Kings,” “Crossing Jordan” and “Popular,” plus movies like “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “Iron Man.”

The same Deadline.com story with Bibb’s casting also says that Jennifer Ehle has been cast in one of the lead roles in CBS’ untitled Susannah Grant pilot, which will be directed by Jonathan Demme.

That pilot stars Patrick Wilson as a driven surgeon who gets life lessons from his recently deceased ex-wife (Ehle).

A recent SAG Award winner as part of the ensemble of “The King’s Speech,” Ehle is a Tony winner whose upcoming credits include the features “Contagion” and “The Ides of March.”