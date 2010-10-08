ABC moves ‘Body of Proof’ from Fridays to midseason

Normally when a show gets pulled from a fall berth and pushed to midseason, the perception is that there are problems. That’s not the case with ABC’s “Body of Proof.”

Variety is reporting that ABC is ditching plans to air the Dana Delany procedural on Fridays at 9 p.m., preferring to hold the series for a better time period at a later date.

ABC had originally announced “Body of Proof” for Fridays, but the network opted not to announce a premiere date. Instead, while ABC waited with “Body of Proof” in limbo, the network had to swiftly cancel “My Generation” from Thursdays and more moves may be coming.

The legal drama “The Whole Truth” is struggling mightily on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. and may be next on the cancellation block. In addition, although the numbers for “Detroit 187” look acceptable out of context, that police drama is squandering an increasingly large percentage of its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in.

“Body of Proof,” produced in-house by ABC Studios, could be in position to take either the Tuesday or Wednesday 10 p.m. slots or another hour entirely.