ABC moves ‘Body of Proof’ from Fridays to midseason

10.09.10 8 years ago
Normally when a show gets pulled from a fall berth and pushed to midseason, the perception is that there are problems. That’s not the case with ABC’s “Body of Proof.”
Variety is reporting that ABC is ditching plans to air the Dana Delany procedural on Fridays at 9 p.m., preferring to hold the series for a better time period at a later date.
ABC had originally announced “Body of Proof” for Fridays, but the network opted not to announce a premiere date. Instead, while ABC waited with “Body of Proof” in limbo, the network had to swiftly cancel “My Generation” from Thursdays and more moves may be coming.
The legal drama “The Whole Truth” is struggling mightily on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. and may be next on the cancellation block. In addition, although the numbers for “Detroit 187” look acceptable out of context, that police drama is squandering an increasingly large percentage of its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in.
“Body of Proof,” produced in-house by ABC Studios, could be in position to take either the Tuesday or Wednesday 10 p.m. slots or another hour entirely.

Around The Web

TAGSABCBODY OF PROOF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP