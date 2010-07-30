ABC names Paul Lee as new entertainment president

Senior Television Writer
07.30.10 4 Comments

Two days before ABC is scheduled to meet the press at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, the network has named a new entertainment president to replace the abruptly-departed Steve McPherson.

Paul Lee, who has been running ABC Family since 2004, will, like McPherson before him, run both the entertainment division of the ABC network as well as ABC Studios, reporting to Disney/ABC Television Group president Anne Sweeney.

In Lee’s tenure at ABC Family, the channel developed and premiered series like “Kyle XY,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Greek,” “Make It Or Break It,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Huge.”

McPherson resigned on Monday. Since then, several published reports have suggested he resigned amidst a sexual harassment probe; McPhersons’s representatives have vehemently denied that.

