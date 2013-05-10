ABC officially picks up Joss Whedon’s ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Try not to sound too shocked: ABC has officially picked up its TV series based on the most successful cinematic and comic franchise going.
ABC announced late Friday (May 10) afternoon that “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has been sent to series. The formal announcement came after several days of rumors and was followed by ABC saying “More to come next week…” at least hinting that additional series orders may not be coming before the weekend.
The somewhat cumbersomely titled project — Shawn Ryan’s FX classic “The Shield” apparently presented nomenclatural problems — was directed by “Avengers” helmer Joss Whedon and written by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen.
Clark Gregg is anchoring the drama, reprising his big-screen role as Agent Phil Coulson. He’s joined in the crime-fighting ensemble by Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet and J. August Richards.
While the series order for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has always verged on a foregone conclusion, one of ABC’s biggest mysteries may not be answered until next Tuesday at the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers: Where will “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” go on the ABC schedule?
Stay tuned!
Updated: Marvel released the first official photo of the cast which you can find here.
According to the SHIELDTV fan site, it’ll be on Sundays at 8: [shieldtv.net]
Probably not official yet though.
Paul – It’s *definitely* not official.
-Daniel
I’m guessing there was some confusion with the fact that ABC is apparently a trailer of some sort during the season finale of OUAT.
As you said, it was always a foregone conclusion but its great to have it finally confirmed.
I’m much more excited for us probably getting a trailer for the show next week. I can’t wait to see how it’s coming together.
Peter – Sunday, apparently, for the first teaser.
-Daniel
Awesome. Hopefully it sheds more light on that blurry hulk photo that was ‘leaked’ yesterday.
Since we’re not going to see another Hulk movie anytime soon, it would awesome to see Bruce Banner from time to time. Mark Ruffalo is probably free.
#Coulsonlives
Yay! Joss is finally back on tv! Even if only for the pilot, then I guess we’ll see if his creative imprint endures in the series.
*Love* that Phil is resurrected and the lead. Hope he gets lots of comedy.
Didn’t much care for the big screen Avengers (other than everything Loki!) – was too cookie cutter for me. But SHIELD on the little screen is apt to indulge in more finer things than just hero ego clashing and pow zoom smack. Am fondly looking forward to its debut.
I wonder what kind of show it will be? Is it going to be a high tech cop show? Some sort of x-files show?
I just have a feeling that there won’t be many cameos by Iron Man, Thor or Captain America.
I think you are right on the cameos. Maybe during sweeps or if the series gets in trouble.
It will probably be a high tech cop show and I see potential villain groups such as AIM and HYDRA being regular foes even though both were addressed in Captain America: The First Avenger and Iron Man 3.
Being it is a Joss Whedon creation it won’t be long before we see his stable of friends making guest appearances. Nathan Fillion will most likely make an early appearance being Castle is another ABC owned show
That is odd – J. August Richards isn’t pictured, but he is listed. Has he been cut (or added), I wonder.
I believe he was added as a recurring player, so he’s still not core cast.
I’d love to see this organizations’ recruiting slogans. “Wanna fight super-crimes? Better be SUPER HOT. Regular crime is for uggos.” Because I mean, seriously. Look at that cast photo.
Not that different from any procedural: the CSIs and NCISs are all full of good looking people.
Maybe I’m just crazy, but didn’t Clark Gregg’s character die in The Avengers? So, what are we talking about here? A show starring Zombie Clark Gregg? Some sort of prequel? What?
You’re correct. Somehow Whedon brought him back.
Rumor is Colson is a Life Model Decoy (LMD), essentially a robot with the memories and mannerisms of the real person, stay tuned to see if this is true or not.
As for death in comics? More of a plot device than something final. Look at the X-Men comics and try to count how many times Jean Grey and Professor X bought the farm only to come back.
This is cool and all, but besides Ming Na, where’s the diversity? Why couldn’t a black or Latino actor been cast? Seriously!
Oh shut up.
J. August Richards is coming onboard post-pilot.
You shut the hell up Clark, you racist white piece of trash.
I fail to see why diversity is necessary for a show to be any better. I am just as happy watching Family Matters or Mad Men as I am watching Lost or Community. I don’t see how that makes me racist.
too bad Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Bradford and Titus Welliver arn’t apart of the line-up :(
These are agents? The first three look like they’re not even out of high school yet.