ABC officially picks up Joss Whedon’s ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

05.10.13 5 years ago 24 Comments
Try not to sound too shocked: ABC has officially picked up its TV series based on the most successful cinematic and comic franchise going.
ABC announced late Friday (May 10) afternoon that “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has been sent to series. The formal announcement came after several days of rumors and was followed by ABC saying “More to come next week…” at least hinting that additional series orders may not be coming before the weekend.
The somewhat cumbersomely titled project — Shawn Ryan’s FX classic “The Shield” apparently presented nomenclatural problems — was directed by “Avengers” helmer Joss Whedon and written by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen.
Clark Gregg is anchoring the drama, reprising his big-screen role as Agent Phil Coulson. He’s joined in the crime-fighting ensemble by Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet and J. August Richards.
While the series order for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” has always verged on a foregone conclusion, one of ABC’s biggest mysteries may not be answered until next Tuesday at the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers: Where will “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” go on the ABC schedule?
Stay tuned!
Updated: Marvel released the first official photo of the cast which you can find here. 

