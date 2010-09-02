ABC orders another serving of ‘Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution’

Season two of “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” will, in fact, be televised.

ABC has ordered up six additional episodes of the series, which occasionally suffered from ratings malnourishment, but had heaping helpings of critical respect.

After spending Season One in Huntington, West Virginia, chef-author-personality Jamie Oliver will head to Los Angeles to attempt to change the way children eat at school and in their homes.

In its six-episode first season, “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” struggled to find any real traction in a tough Friday time slot, though ABC has generated DVR-enhanced numbers suggesting that the show topped its nights in most key young adult demos and averaged 5.5 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49.

The series, based to some degree on Oliver’s UK formats “Jamie’s Ministry of Food” and “Jamie’s School Dinners,” won the Outstanding Reality Program Emmy last month, knocking off competition including “Undercover Boss,” “Mythbusters” and “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.”

“Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” is produced by Fresh One and Ryan Seacrest Productions.