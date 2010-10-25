ABC picks up full seasons of ‘No Ordinary Family,’ ‘Better with You’

After sitting out last week’s festival of pickups, ABC has finally decided to get in on the action, ordering full seasons of “No Ordinary Family” and “Better with You.”

In addition, ABC’s Monday (Oct. 25) announcement also included the order of five additional episodes for “Detroit 187” and four more hours of “Brothers & Sisters.”

Although “No Ordinary Family” has been in a ratings decline on Tuesdays at 8, the super-powered family dramedy has still generated solid numbers without the benefit of a lead-in. That would also explain the tempered vote of confidence for “Detroit 187,” which had drawn a bigger audience than “No Ordinary Family,” but has still been squandering too high a percentage of its “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in to be considered a hit. ABC had previously ordered additional scripts for “No Ordinary Family,” while including the show on midseason schedules leading into the return of “V.”

“Better with You” has solidified the gaping hole in ABC’s Wednesday comedy block left by the failure of “Hank” last fall, mostly holding onto its lead-in from “The Middle” and avoiding salting the earth for Modern Family.

Of ABC’s new fall shows, only the already cancelled “My Generation” and the critically endangered “The Whole Truth” failed to receive additional episodes.

ABC was the last network to give out full-season pickups, a process FOX started with “Raising Hope.” Last week, CBS and The CW both ordered full seasons for all of their new shows (five for CBS and The CW), while NBC ordered additional episodes for every new show except for “Outlaw” and “Undercovers.”

