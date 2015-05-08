ABC picks up ‘Uncle Buck’ and ABC is still calling it ‘Uncle Buck’

05.08.15 3 years ago

And we're back to pre-upfronts craziness!

ABC announced on Friday (May 8) morning that it has given a series order to the comedy “Uncle Buck.”

And they're still calling it “Uncle Buck.”

Written by Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, the Universal Television and ABC Studios production is an African-American-centric spin on the John Hughes movie that was previously adapted for TV in 1990 starring Kevin Meaney.

“Uncle Buck” stars Mike Epps, Nia Long, James Lesure, Iman Benson, Sayeed Shahidi and Aalyrah Caldwell.

Back in March, I wrote about why it was probably a bad idea for an African-American take on “Uncle Buck” to be called “Uncle Buck.” It's still true.

The ABC description of the core premise does nothing to assuage my concerns: “Based on the hit movie of the same name, Uncle Buck (Mike Epps) is a fun loving but irresponsible guy who needs a job and a place to stay.”

But ABC has a history of problems with comedy naming. We know this.

The “Uncle Buck” pickup is ABC's fourth sitcom order of the week. Yesterday the network announced that “The Muppets,” “Dr. Ken” and “The Real O'Neals” were all going to series.

Stay tuned for more upfronts mania!

Around The Web

TAGSABCuncle buckUPFRONTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP