ABC pilot gives Elisha Cuthbert ‘Happy Endings’

Elisha Cuthbert is looking to continue her brief relationship with ABC by starring in a pilot about a truncated relationship.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Cuthbert will play the lead in the comedy pilot “Happy Endings.”

Written by David Caspe, “Happy Endings” focuses on a bride (Cuthbert) and broom who split up at the altar, but then have to figure out how they can remain close to their shared four best friends.

Most recently seen in a recurring role in ABC’s “The Forgotten,” Cuthbert is best know for her time as Kim Bauer on FOX’s “24.” Although she isn’t necessarily known for comedy, Cuthbert has appeared on the big screen in “Love Actually” and “The Girl Next Door,” while she did the comedy pilot “Ny-Lon” for CBS in the 2009 development season.