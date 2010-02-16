ABC pilot lures ‘Buffy’ beau, ‘Without a Trace’ vet

02.17.10 8 years ago

Poppy Montgomery and Marc Blucas has landed two of the lead roles in ABC’s police mystery pilot “True Blue.”

The pilot, from Jon Feldman, Chris Brancato and Bert Salke, focuses on six former friends and San Francisco cops reunited to solve the murder of another of their chums.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Montgomery will play a police captain, with Blucas as her ex-husband, a detective.

Peter Horton will direct the pilot.

Credits for Blucas include recent episodes of “Castle” and “Lie to Me,” as well as his extended turn as Riley on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

A longtime regular on “Without a Trace,” Montgomery was also a regular on the short-lived “Glory Days.”

Around The Web

TAGSABCcastingMarc BlucaspilotsPOPPY MONTGOMERYTrue BlueTV

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP