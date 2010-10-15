ABC pushes ‘V’ return to January, schedules ‘Skating with the Stars’

ABC has scheduled a premiere date for “Skating with the Stars.” You probably don’t care about that.
ABC has also set a premiere date for the second season of “V.” We suspect that may be more interesting to you.
Long expected to return in November, “V” has seen its second season premiere pushed to Tuesday, January 4. The sci-fi drama will launch Season 2 with an episode titled “Red Rain.”
“V” will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. after “No Ordinary Family.” While “No Ordinary Family” has suffered ratings declines in each of its two airings after a successful premiere, ABC already showed confidence in the series by ordering additional scripts (but not yet additional episodes) earlier this week.
It’s also network confidence that brought “V” back. Although the update on the ’80s classic premiered last November to a huge audience of nearly 14 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49, the drama was limping along with under 6 million viewers and under a 2.5 demo rating by the end of its first season.
As we mentioned earlier, ABC announced that “Skating with the Stars” — the premise is entirely self-explanatory, i.e. it’s FOX’s short-lived “Skating with Celebrities” only with a different name — will launch on Monday, November 22 with a two-hour premiere from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Subsequent episodes will air on Mondays at 8 p.m., with the Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 episodes running 90 minutes and later episodes airing for an hour.
The “Skating with the Stars” finale will air on Tuesday, December 21.
Skating with the stars, give me a break!! I will never even consider watching that. Dancing with the stars is old and played out enough. Enough already. “V” is highly anticipated in our home. That is one program I wasn’t really sure about at first and am now hooked! Not as hooked as I am with Boardwalk Empire (HBO) But nonetheless, I feel like we’ve had to wait way too long for “V” to come back!
I agree with Razkari, we have waited too long for the return of “V” get it on! Viewers may loose interest, keep our attention ABC! I understand building drama but this is to drawn out – oofta!
I’m done with V. Wasn’t good enough to take this long of a break. ABC screws up once again!