ABC pushes ‘V’ return to January, schedules ‘Skating with the Stars’

ABC has scheduled a premiere date for “Skating with the Stars.” You probably don’t care about that.

ABC has also set a premiere date for the second season of “V.” We suspect that may be more interesting to you.

Long expected to return in November, “V” has seen its second season premiere pushed to Tuesday, January 4. The sci-fi drama will launch Season 2 with an episode titled “Red Rain.”

“V” will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. after “No Ordinary Family.” While “No Ordinary Family” has suffered ratings declines in each of its two airings after a successful premiere, ABC already showed confidence in the series by ordering additional scripts (but not yet additional episodes) earlier this week.

It’s also network confidence that brought “V” back. Although the update on the ’80s classic premiered last November to a huge audience of nearly 14 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49, the drama was limping along with under 6 million viewers and under a 2.5 demo rating by the end of its first season.

As we mentioned earlier, ABC announced that “Skating with the Stars” — the premise is entirely self-explanatory, i.e. it’s FOX’s short-lived “Skating with Celebrities” only with a different name — will launch on Monday, November 22 with a two-hour premiere from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Subsequent episodes will air on Mondays at 8 p.m., with the Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 episodes running 90 minutes and later episodes airing for an hour.

The “Skating with the Stars” finale will air on Tuesday, December 21.