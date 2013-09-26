ABC reairing ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ premiere tonight

(CBR) In case you missed “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on Tuesday night, here”s another chance to get in on the ground floor of Agent Phil Coulson”s new initiative.

Deadline reports ABC will rerun the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot tonight at 8 ET/PT, in place of the network”s scheduled “Shark Tank” repeat. The new drama takes place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows Coulson (Clark Gregg), very much alive and refreshed from a trip to Tahiti – but based on the sketchiness surrounding his continued survival, “a trip to Tahiti” sounds a lot like Saul Goodman”s “trip to Belize.” Regardless of the circumstances, Coulson is back in action, putting together an elite squad of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents to track down superhuman activity before the world at large catches any wind of it.

The “S.H.I.E.L.D.” premiere came armed with high expectations, and it certainly delivered, at least as far as viewership goes. The series debuted with 11.9 million live viewers and a 4.6 rating in adults 18-49, making it the top-rated drama premiere since ABC”s own “V” in 2009.