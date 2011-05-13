ABC renews ‘Happy Endings,’ ‘Body of Proof,’ ‘Shark Tank’

There was plenty of bad news for ABC bubble shows on Friday (May 13) afternoon, but a few shows got happy endings.

And what a coincidence! One of the shows getting a happy ending was the Wednesday comedy “Happy Endings,” which has been picked up for a second season, according to TVLine.com . The midseason comedy hasn’t been delivering big numbers in its awkward 10 p.m. (and sometimes 10:30 p.m.), but it has still generated a decent amount of buzz and critical admiration, giving it the advantage over the canceled “Mr. Sunshine.”

Â

Getting somewhat more predictable good news was “Body of Proof,” the lone ABC drama survivor from the past development class and the closest ABC has come to an original drama hit in several years. The Dana Delany drama has been regularly winning its Tuesday 10 p.m. time period in total viewers and remaining competitive among adults 18-49.

Â

In addition, according to EW.com , ABC has ordered a third season of “Shark Tank.” The Mark Burnett-produced series has unimpressive ratings on Friday nights, but thanks to its format, it’s a very low-cost venture for the network.

Â

Stay tuned for more pre-upfronts insanity as the afternoon progresses.

Â

Check out the updated fates of all of your favorite 2011 TV Shows on the Bubble.

Â