ABC renews ‘The Middle’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Two of the most successful shows left out of ABC's Thursday Night Renewal-Fest received good news on Friday (May 9) morning.

ABC has announced that long-running reality hit “Dancing with the Stars” and Wednesday comedy stalwart “The Middle” have both been picked up for the 2014-2015 seasons.

For “The Middle,” this renewal is for Season 6, while for “Dancing” it's for Season 19.

After not renewing anything for the entire spring, Thursday saw pickups for “Grey's Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Resurrection,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Castle,” “Modern Family” and “The Goldbergs.” Read more here.

ABC also picked up a second season for “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Read more about that renewal here.

That left ABC with a number of shows still on the bubble.

Sepinwall reported this morning that both “Mixology” and “Trophy Wife” have apparently been cancelled, not that ABC is confirming. Read more here.

Shows currently in limbo include “Nashville,” “Suburgatory” and “Last Man Standing,” though ABC promises “some additional news later today.”

Stay tuned!