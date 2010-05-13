ABC renews ‘V’ for a second season

Although its initial run was plagued by odd scheduling and behind-the-scenes shifts, ABC has seen enough from “V” to order a second season of the sci-fi drama.

Network sources confirm to HitFix that “V” has been lifted off of the bubble and placed squarely in the renewal pile for the 2010-11 season.

“V” hasn’t had the smoothest of paths to this second season pickup.

The update of the beloved ’80s alien invasion franchise underwent several production halts before it even premiered in November, leading to unfounded rumors of premature cancellation. “V” premiered to big numbers, dropped and then leveled out before taking a lengthy, planned hiatus before its return in March.

During its downtime, “V” acquired a new showrunner in Scott Rosenbaum and a clearer sense of creative purpose. However, airing after “Lost” on Tuesday nights, “V” has struggled against NBC’s “Parenthood” and CBS’ “The Good Wife,” though recent weeks have seen signs of stability.

ABC is pretty clearly throwing its support behind Rosenbaum and behind a talented ensemble cast led by Elizabeth Mitchell, Scott Wolf, Morris Chestnut and Morena Baccarin.

The “V” renewal is expected to be bad news for ABC’s “FlashForward,” the network’s other exhaustively hyped serialized drama. But that’s not exactly fair. Although many in the media (like us) have been suggesting that ABC would have to make a choice between the two shows, Thursday night viewers made the choice on “FlashForward” weeks ago, making the “V” pickup its own individual programming decision.

ABC’s full schedule will be announced on Tuesday, May 18 during the network’s upfronts presentation to advertisers.