ABC scrapes bottom of the barrel for the ‘Skating with the Stars’ cast

ABC has announced the celebrities who will be competing later this month in “Skating with the Stars.”

If you’re lucky, you may even have heard of one or two of them.

It’s all about point-of-reference, we suppose.

If you lived through the ’80s, you’ll certainly know Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil, who ABC refers to as a “international superstar, accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist.” You’ll also recall “Blade Runner” and “No Way Out” star, and noted acting eccentric, Sean Young.

If you enjoy reality TV, you’ll probably know “Real Housewives of New York” and “Bethenny Getting Married?” star Bethenny Frankel.

If you have a child of a certain age, you may be able to identify Brandon Mychal Smith, one of the stars of “Sonny with a Chance” on Disney Channel.

If you’re an ABC Daytime fan, you probably know “All My Children” fan favorite Rebecca Budig.

And if you somehow have a terrific retention of winter Olympics stars, you may possibly know skier Jonny Moseley.

So there you go.

Your “Skating with the Stars” cast: Vince Neil, Sean Young, Bethenny Frankel, Brandon Mychal Smith, Rebecca Budig and Jonny Moseley.

“Skating with the Stars” will premiere on Monday, November 22 on ABC. The six stars will be paired with professional partners and will perform for the first time in front of a live audience. The couple with the lowest ranking, combining public voting and judges’ scores, will be sent home the following week.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js