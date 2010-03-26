ABC sets Alyssa Milano’s ‘Romantically Challenged’ for April

ABC has announced an April 12 premiere for the comedy series “Romantically Challenged.”

The scheduling was expected and will place “Romantically Challenged” on Monday nights after “Dancing with the stars, with the first episode running from 9:32-10 p.m.

Set in Pittsburgh, “Romantically Challenged” stars Alyssa Milano as Rebecca, a lawyer and mom trying to reenter the dating world after 15 years of marriage.

Rebecca’s romantically challenged friends in the series are played by Kyle Bornheimer and Josh Lawson, with Kelly Stables rounding out the quartet as the main character’s sister.

The series was created by Ricky Blitt (“The Winner”) and directed by James Burrows, who also serves as executive producer.

ABC has already shot a six-episode first season for “Romantically Challenged,” but the show’s stars are hedging their bets, perhaps due to the late premiere. Both Milano and Bornheimer have been pilot season targets for new projects which would go in second position behind “Romantically Challenged” on their spring dance cards.