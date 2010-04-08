ABC sets spring 2010 finale dates for ‘V,’ ‘FlashForward’ and more

Mark your calendars, because ABC has formally announced finale dates for the 2009-2010 season.





Several of the bigger finale dates had already been announced, specifically for season finales that will also be series finales. “Ugly Betty,” for example, will end on Wednesday, April 14, while “Lost” will have its two-hour finale on Sunday, May 23.





But if you were wondering when “Modern Family” or “Grey’s Anatomy” might be ending their seasons or when “FlashForward” will have what’s looking more and more like its series finale, wonder no more.





Courtesy of ABC, your spring finales: