ABC sets spring 2010 finale dates for ‘V,’ ‘FlashForward’ and more

04.08.10 8 years ago
Mark your calendars, because ABC has formally announced finale dates for the 2009-2010 season.

Several of the bigger finale dates had already been announced, specifically for season finales that will also be series finales. “Ugly Betty,” for example, will end on Wednesday, April 14, while “Lost” will have its two-hour finale on Sunday, May 23.

But if you were wondering when “Modern Family” or “Grey’s Anatomy” might be ending their seasons or when “FlashForward” will have what’s looking more and more like its series finale, wonder no more.

Courtesy of ABC, your spring finales:

Wednesday, April 14

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Ugly Betty” 

Friday, April 23

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Jamie Oliver”s Food Revolution” 

Thursday, May 13:

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Private Practice” 

Sunday, May 16:

7:00-8:00 p.m.  “America”s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00-9:00 p.m.  “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Desperate Housewives”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters” 

Monday, May 17:

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Castle” 

Tuesday, May 18

10:02-11:00 p.m. “V” 

Wednesday, May 19

8:30-9:00 p.m.  “The Middle”

9:00-9:30 p.m.  “Modern Family”

9:30-10:01 p.m. “Cougar Town” 

Thursday, May 20:

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy” (Special Two-Hour Finale) 

Sunday, May 23:

7:00-9:00 p.m.  “Lost Recap Special”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Lost” (Special Two-Hour Finale on a Special Night) 

Monday, May 24:

8:00-9:00 p.m.  “Dancing with the Stars” (Performance Show) 

Tuesday, May 25:

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars The Results Show” 

Thursday, May 27

8:00-9:00 p.m.  “FlashForward” 

