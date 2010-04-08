ABC sets spring 2010 finale dates for ‘V,’ ‘FlashForward’ and more

Wednesday, April 14
10:01-11:00 p.m. “Ugly Betty”
Friday, April 23
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Jamie Oliver”s Food Revolution”
Thursday, May 13:
10:01-11:00 p.m. “Private Practice”
Sunday, May 16:
7:00-8:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”
9:00-10:01 p.m. “Desperate Housewives”
10:01-11:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters”
Monday, May 17:
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Castle”
Tuesday, May 18
10:02-11:00 p.m. “V”
Wednesday, May 19
8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Middle”
9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family”
9:30-10:01 p.m. “Cougar Town”
Thursday, May 20:
9:00-11:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy” (Special Two-Hour Finale)
Sunday, May 23:
7:00-9:00 p.m. “Lost Recap Special”
9:00-11:00 p.m. “Lost” (Special Two-Hour Finale on a Special Night)
Monday, May 24:
8:00-9:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (Performance Show)
Tuesday, May 25:
9:00-11:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars The Results Show”
Thursday, May 27
8:00-9:00 p.m. “FlashForward”
