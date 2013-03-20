ABC sets spring finales including a two-hour ‘Revenge’

ABC has set a fairly straight-forward list of Spring 2013 finales.
There are very few surprises to the ABC finale list, which includes the previously announced March 27 departure for “The Neighbors” and a one-hour finale for “Suburgatory” on April 17.
With the exception of stragglers like “Wife Swap” (May 2), “Red Widow” and the newly premiered “Splash” (May 7), most of ABC’s finales will be condensed between Sunday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 22, which is the official concluding night of the 2012-2013 season. Only the “Body of Proof” finale will linger after the season’s end, wrapping up on Tuesday, May 28.
Really, the only interesting finale note is that while occasionally event-prone shows like “Castle” (May 13), “Grey’s Anatomy” (May 16), “Scandal” (May 16) and “Modern Family” are all sticking to their regular length for their finales, “Revenge” is getting the double-wide treatment with a two-hour finale on May 12 (following the normal-sized “Once Upon a Time” finale).
The list does not, as you’ll notice, contain a finale date for “Happy Endings.” ABC has yet-to-determine that date.
Here’s your full list of ABC spring finales:
Wednesday, March 27, 2013
8:30 – 9:00 pm
THE NEIGHBORS
Wednesday, April 17, 2013
8:00 – 9:00 pm
SUBURGATORY – Special One-Hour Season Finale
Thursday, May 2, 2013
8:00 – 9:00 pm
WIFE SWAP
Sunday, May 5, 2013
10:01 – 11:00 pm
RED WIDOW
Tuesday, May 7, 2013
8:00 – 9:00 pm
SPLASH
Sunday, May 12, 2013
8:00 – 9:00 pm
ONCE UPON A TIME
9:00 – 11:00 pm
REVENGE — Special Two-Hour Season Finale
Monday, May 13, 2013
10:01 – 11:00 pm
CASTLE
Thursday, May 16, 2013
9:00 – 10:02 pm
GREY”S ANATOMY
10:02 – 11:00 pm
SCANDAL
Friday, May 17, 2013
9:00 – 10:00 pm
SHARK TANK
Sunday, May 19, 2013
7:00 – 8:00 pm
AMERICA”S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS
Monday, May 20, 2013
8:00 – 9:00 pm
DANCING WITH THE STARS (performance show)
Tuesday, May 21, 2013
8:00 – 10:01 pm
DANCING WITH THE STARS THE RESULTS SHOW
Wednesday, May 22, 2013
8:00 – 8:30 pm
THE MIDDLE
9:00 – 9:31 pm
MODERN FAMILY
10:00 – 11:00 pm
NASHVILLE
Tuesday May 28, 2013
10:01 – 11:00 pm
BODY OF PROOF
If ABC decide to air 2 episodes of Happy Endings per week starting from March 29, without any break, it should end on April 26, unless they decide to pull the show off air due to poor ratings on Fridays.
For the way ABC treated shows like Happy Endings, Cougar Town, I’m happy that they don’t have a hit this season and their hit shows like Once Upon a Time, Revenge, Modern Family and to an extent Grey’s Anatomy have all seen a slip in their ratings. Their only bright spot is Scandal which inexplicably grew in ratings.
I just realized that I literally don’t watch any ABC shows any more now that Happy Endings is gone. I know it’s coming back on Fridays (burn-off), but it’s pretty much doomed. Every time I give one of their new shows a chance, it either sucks or they cancel it. Or both. They should have kept Happy Endings on Wednesdays. Whatever problems they’re having are their own fault. Most of their shows are awful, and they don’t know what to do with the good ones. Stop trying to be Lifetime, guys. They already have one of those.