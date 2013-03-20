ABC sets spring finales including a two-hour ‘Revenge’

ABC has set a fairly straight-forward list of Spring 2013 finales.

There are very few surprises to the ABC finale list, which includes the previously announced March 27 departure for “The Neighbors” and a one-hour finale for “Suburgatory” on April 17.

With the exception of stragglers like “Wife Swap” (May 2), “Red Widow” and the newly premiered “Splash” (May 7), most of ABC’s finales will be condensed between Sunday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 22, which is the official concluding night of the 2012-2013 season. Only the “Body of Proof” finale will linger after the season’s end, wrapping up on Tuesday, May 28.

Really, the only interesting finale note is that while occasionally event-prone shows like “Castle” (May 13), “Grey’s Anatomy” (May 16), “Scandal” (May 16) and “Modern Family” are all sticking to their regular length for their finales, “Revenge” is getting the double-wide treatment with a two-hour finale on May 12 (following the normal-sized “Once Upon a Time” finale).

The list does not, as you’ll notice, contain a finale date for “Happy Endings.” ABC has yet-to-determine that date.

Here’s your full list of ABC spring finales:

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

8:30 – 9:00 pm

THE NEIGHBORS

Wednesday, April 17, 2013

8:00 – 9:00 pm

SUBURGATORY – Special One-Hour Season Finale

Thursday, May 2, 2013

8:00 – 9:00 pm

WIFE SWAP

Sunday, May 5, 2013

10:01 – 11:00 pm

RED WIDOW

Tuesday, May 7, 2013

8:00 – 9:00 pm

SPLASH

Sunday, May 12, 2013

8:00 – 9:00 pm

ONCE UPON A TIME

9:00 – 11:00 pm

REVENGE — Special Two-Hour Season Finale

Monday, May 13, 2013

10:01 – 11:00 pm

CASTLE

Thursday, May 16, 2013

9:00 – 10:02 pm

GREY”S ANATOMY

10:02 – 11:00 pm

SCANDAL

Friday, May 17, 2013

9:00 – 10:00 pm

SHARK TANK

Sunday, May 19, 2013

7:00 – 8:00 pm

AMERICA”S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS

Monday, May 20, 2013

8:00 – 9:00 pm

DANCING WITH THE STARS (performance show)

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

8:00 – 10:01 pm

DANCING WITH THE STARS THE RESULTS SHOW

Wednesday, May 22, 2013

8:00 – 8:30 pm

THE MIDDLE

9:00 – 9:31 pm

MODERN FAMILY

10:00 – 11:00 pm

NASHVILLE

Tuesday May 28, 2013

10:01 – 11:00 pm

BODY OF PROOF