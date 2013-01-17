ABC shifts season premiere of ‘Body of Proof’

ABC has pushed back the season premiere of “Body of Proof” two weeks to Tuesday, February 19 at 10:00 pm ET/PT.

It was previously announced for February 5.

“Body of Proof” stars Dana Delany stars as Dr. Megan Hunt, Jeri Ryan as Dr. Kate Murphy, Mark Valley as Detective Tommy Sullivan, Geoffrey Arend as Dr. Ethan Gross, Windell D. Middlebrooks as Dr. Curtis Brumfield, Elyes Gabel as Detective Adam Lucas and Mary Mouser as Lacey Fleming.