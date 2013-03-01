ABC yanks ‘Zero Hour’ after 3 airings

Well, at least ABC’s “Zero Hour” lasted longer than NBC’s “Do No Harm” and it remained in its original time period for longer than The CW’s “Cult.”
Late Friday (March 1) afternoon, ABC quietly pulled “Zero Hour” from its schedule effective immediately. The official word from the network is that “the remaining episodes have not yet been rescheduled, but are likely to air during the summer.” We’ll see if that happens.
“Zero Hour,” which featured Anthony Edwards in his television return, was yanked after a third episodes that averaged barely over 5 million viewers and only a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. The twisted drama, which included clones, Nazis, monks and clockmakers premiered last month with the lowest numbers ever for an in-season premiere on ABC. [That premiere was still better than NBC’s “Do No Harm,” which had the lowest-rated in-season premiere for any drama on any of the Big 4 networks and was pulled after two airings. The CW’s “Cult” aired twice on Tuesdays and was shipped to Fridays after failing to reach a million viewers for either episode.]
ABC has scheduled “Shark Tank” repeats for the next two Thursdays at 8 p.m. before setting “Wife Swap” for a March 21 return in what has been one of the most cursed time periods on any network for multiple decades now. At least the fall drama “Last Resort” survived for a full-ish 13 episodes.
After the bloodbath of the mid season network shows in the last couple of seasons, I didn’t bother with Deception, Do No Harm, Zero Hour, Golden Boy, Carrie Diaries, Cult.
I’m hate watching The Following which is likely to be renewed. The other show I’m watching is 1600 Penn even though it’s not long for this world.
I’m not going to bother with Red Widow, Family Tools, HTLWYPFTROYL.
I’ll definitely watch the Hannibal.
Balaji – “Carrie Diaries” is quite pleasant. I can see The CW renewing it with the hopes of basically relaunching it for the fall. “Red Widow” isn’t bad, but I don’t suppose it stands a chance. And I hate “Family Tools” less than some people seem to.
I hope “Hannibal” is good. I really hope it’s good. Sigh.
-Daniel
I didn’t like Sex & the city. If Carrie Diaries survives, I’ll check it out before the beginning of the next season.
I hope Hannibal is good too. But, it got the death slot.
Nothing angers me more than a network pulling a show with a premise that draws me in no matter how ludicrous. I suggest that ALL new shows premiere on CBS..the most watched network in America and then move to their regularly scheduled NETWORKS…
What does “an in-season premiere” mean, September through May? Where “out of season” would be the summer?
MGrabois – Yup. So the premiere of something like “The Listener” or that Canadian ghost medical drama ABC ran last year wouldn’t count, which is fair since there are totally different usage levels and whatnot…
-Daniel
It is really getting tiring of ABC airing new shows and pulling them off the air. i.e. Park Avenue 666 and now Zero Hour. Can they not try and new time slot verses killing the show? Maybe the 5 million people watching would like to see more. What is the criteria and who makes ups the survey stating results in interest of the show. There are other age brackets besides 19-49 that watch TV .
Omg I really wish you didn’t take this off the air it was a really interesting show I wish y’all would put it back on the air
Omg I can’t believe y’all took this show off the air it was very interesting show please bring it back thanks
Very dissapointing ABC.
1. You need to market new shows better, particularly with an A-List actor involved.
2. Fresh, engaging content is so difficult to find; this show brought a new aire to primetime drama with a sci-fi/paranormal flavor.
3. When initial ratings come in sub par, you re-tool, this is basic business. You don’t dump an investment after 3 poor reviews. ABC, whomever is on your executive management team is making seriously poor business decisions.
So disappointed that Zero Hour was cancelled! I thought is was an interesting show with a different concept, much better than an reality show!!! Bring it back, I want to know what happens to the characters.