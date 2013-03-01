ABC yanks ‘Zero Hour’ after 3 airings

Well, at least ABC’s “Zero Hour” lasted longer than NBC’s “Do No Harm” and it remained in its original time period for longer than The CW’s “Cult.”

Late Friday (March 1) afternoon, ABC quietly pulled “Zero Hour” from its schedule effective immediately. The official word from the network is that “the remaining episodes have not yet been rescheduled, but are likely to air during the summer.” We’ll see if that happens.

“Zero Hour,” which featured Anthony Edwards in his television return, was yanked after a third episodes that averaged barely over 5 million viewers and only a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. The twisted drama, which included clones, Nazis, monks and clockmakers premiered last month with the lowest numbers ever for an in-season premiere on ABC. [That premiere was still better than NBC’s “Do No Harm,” which had the lowest-rated in-season premiere for any drama on any of the Big 4 networks and was pulled after two airings. The CW’s “Cult” aired twice on Tuesdays and was shipped to Fridays after failing to reach a million viewers for either episode.]

ABC has scheduled “Shark Tank” repeats for the next two Thursdays at 8 p.m. before setting “Wife Swap” for a March 21 return in what has been one of the most cursed time periods on any network for multiple decades now. At least the fall drama “Last Resort” survived for a full-ish 13 episodes.