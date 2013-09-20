ABC’s ‘Esmeralda’ bringing ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ to TV

and 09.20.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Seventeen years after transforming “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” into a blockbuster animated musical, Disney is going back to the well with a television project based on the Victor Hugo classic.

Deadline reports that ABC has begun development on “Esmeralda”, an event series that reimagines the story through the eyes of the beautiful Gypsy dancing girl (voiced in the 1996 film by Demi Moore). “Snow White and the Huntsman” screenwriter Evan Daugherty, who was only recently hired to pen “G.I. Joe 3”, will tackle the script.

The period drama is being produced by by ABC Studios and Mandeville Films.

Around The Web

TAGSABCEsmeraldaEVAN DAUGHERTYHunchback of Notre Dame

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP