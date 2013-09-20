ABC’s ‘Esmeralda’ bringing ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ to TV

(CBR) Seventeen years after transforming “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” into a blockbuster animated musical, Disney is going back to the well with a television project based on the Victor Hugo classic.

Deadline reports that ABC has begun development on “Esmeralda”, an event series that reimagines the story through the eyes of the beautiful Gypsy dancing girl (voiced in the 1996 film by Demi Moore). “Snow White and the Huntsman” screenwriter Evan Daugherty, who was only recently hired to pen “G.I. Joe 3”, will tackle the script.

The period drama is being produced by by ABC Studios and Mandeville Films.