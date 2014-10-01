ABC”s “Selfie” and “Manhattan Love Story” have disappointing debuts

Just 4.9 million and 4.3 million, respectively, watched ABC”s new romcoms, which is higher than Fox”s “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” but still very low for ABC.

Alyssa Milano leaving “Mistresses”

Milano won”t be part of Season 3 because production is moving to Canada.

Donald Trump considers “Black-ish”s” title offensive

“How is ABC Television allowed to have a show entitled ‘Blackish”?,” he tweeted. “Can you imagine the furor of a show, ‘Whiteish'! Racism at highest level?”

GLAAD gives kudos to ABC Family, HBO and MTV for LGBT portrayals – A&E, History, TNT fail

NBC was considered the most inclusive of the major networks when it comes to LGBT issues.

“Big Brother”s” Dick Donato: I”m HIV positive

“Evel Dick” reveals on VH1″s “Couples Therapy” that he learned of his diagnosis in 2011 from producers in 2011 while competing on “Big Brother” Season 13. “They told me that something was wrong with my blood test,” he says. “They had done two HIV tests. One had come back positive and the other had come back negative.”

Jimmy Kimmel is the celeb most likely to infect your computer

In last night”s monologue, Kimmel made light of McAfee announcing that you should use extreme caution when searching for his name online.

Doctors don”t know if Tracy Morgan will ever perform again, says his lawyer

“The doctors don”t know the answer. I don”t know the answer,” says attorney Benedict Morelli, adding: “The jury”s still out.”

John Oliver attempts to explain English football to Letterman

“This is why soccer will never take off in the United States,” the “Last Week Tonight” host said, after giving up.

Bethenny Frankel is returning to “The Real Housewives of New York City”

Producers hope to get a ratings boost from Bethenny”s return.