‘Abracadabralifornia’ is an epic Red Hot Chili Peppers prank

#Zach Galifianakis
01.29.14 5 years ago

If you’re a reasonable individual, you’d have no problem believing that “Abracadabralifornia” could be the name of a Red Hot Chili Peppers song. And you might assume that lyrics like, “Drink an Alabama slammer with your sexy-ass grandma” were actually penned by Anthony Kiedis. Which is why the website RCHP2014.com, which is set up to look like a Chili Pepper-sanctioned domain hosting their new tune, is such a perfectly executed thing.

In reality, “Abracadabralifornia” is a parody song created by comedian Jon Daly for the Comedy Bang Bang podcast. So, it’s a joke song instead of just a really shitty song. But it;s totally believable, right?

You can hear the whole episode below — which includes a discussion between Jon and Zach Galifianakis about their RHCP fan club, or you can keep the fake site open to hear just the song, over and over and over again.

 (via)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zach Galifianakis
TAGSAbracadabraliforniaJON DALYred hot chili peppersrhcpZach Galifianakis

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP