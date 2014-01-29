‘Abracadabralifornia’ is an epic Red Hot Chili Peppers prank

If you’re a reasonable individual, you’d have no problem believing that “Abracadabralifornia” could be the name of a Red Hot Chili Peppers song. And you might assume that lyrics like, “Drink an Alabama slammer with your sexy-ass grandma” were actually penned by Anthony Kiedis. Which is why the website RCHP2014.com, which is set up to look like a Chili Pepper-sanctioned domain hosting their new tune, is such a perfectly executed thing.

In reality, “Abracadabralifornia” is a parody song created by comedian Jon Daly for the Comedy Bang Bang podcast. So, it’s a joke song instead of just a really shitty song. But it;s totally believable, right?

You can hear the whole episode below — which includes a discussion between Jon and Zach Galifianakis about their RHCP fan club, or you can keep the fake site open to hear just the song, over and over and over again.

(via)