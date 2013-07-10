Academy announces concert event for original score and song Oscar nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that this year’s Oscar-nominated original scores and songs will be featured in a live concert on Thursday, February 27, three days before the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony.

The news first popped up at Variety. “A symphony orchestra of Los Angeles studio musicians will perform a suite from each score of up to 10 minutes in length,” music branch governors Charles Fox, Arthur Hamilton and David Newman said. “Subject to availability, each original composer will conduct his or her own work. We”re planning for brief onstage conversation with composers and their directors about the process of creating music for motion pictures.”

Suites of up to 10 minutes from the original scores will get the symphony orchestra treatment. The event “is truly a milestone in Oscar music history,” the governors said, “placing Oscar-nominated music center stage in what will hopefully become an annual event.”

Recent Best Original Score winners have included “Life of Pi,” “The Artist,” “The Social Network” and “Up” while the Best Original Song trophy has gone to tunes from “Skyfall,” “The Muppets,” “Toy Story 3” and “Crazy Heart.”

The concert will be held at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus.