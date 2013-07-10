Academy announces concert event for original score and song Oscar nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that this year’s Oscar-nominated original scores and songs will be featured in a live concert on Thursday, February 27, three days before the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony.
The news first popped up at Variety. “A symphony orchestra of Los Angeles studio musicians will perform a suite from each score of up to 10 minutes in length,” music branch governors Charles Fox, Arthur Hamilton and David Newman said. “Subject to availability, each original composer will conduct his or her own work. We”re planning for brief onstage conversation with composers and their directors about the process of creating music for motion pictures.”
Suites of up to 10 minutes from the original scores will get the symphony orchestra treatment. The event “is truly a milestone in Oscar music history,” the governors said, “placing Oscar-nominated music center stage in what will hopefully become an annual event.”
Recent Best Original Score winners have included “Life of Pi,” “The Artist,” “The Social Network” and “Up” while the Best Original Song trophy has gone to tunes from “Skyfall,” “The Muppets,” “Toy Story 3” and “Crazy Heart.”
The concert will be held at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus.
They keep making excuses for denying a fun part of the show (at least with the songs) that actually has to do with nominees. The song performances were pretty much the only extended bits that had to do with work that was being recognized on the program. Also, they weren’t even that bad in the last year of all of the nominees getting their shot.
Dangerous roads, this. Granted these are just performances and not nixing of the category, but soon could we see it moved to another night all together like they did with the “we loved you, but not enough to show you live on tv getting your award” Honorary Oscar? I feel like in 15 years they might not even for air the craft winner on the show. I don’t want an Oscarcast akin to the Tonys, Emmys, or Grammys.
This is obviously wildly speculative, and even a tad paranoid. I’d be more then fine with AMPAS running these type of congratulatory events throughout the year, but start with things that aren’t already on the show (for the most part). And I’m actually excited that the music branch gets this little horrah, just not if its lieu of performances at the telecast.
Cool idea.
OMG, I initially thought this was a great idea like Tyler but after reading Al’s thoughts, now I’m torn. I think if the concert is made available for public viewing and if the songs are still featured, in some way, during the telecast, this could work.
I don’t like the idea.
I hope they become available for non-US residents somehow, through a live streaming or something of the like, because if they indeed replace the live performances at the Oscars… bummer. Nothing seems to point out this will be the case, but I wouldn’t be surprised.
I worry this is an effort to move the score and song award presentations away from the telecast, but would the Academy really deny audiences the chance to see the likes of Adele or Bruce Springsteen or (maybe one day?) Madonna accepting a trophy on the live telecast? I doubt that, but… well, who knows.
I like the idea that the musicians will get a special tribute, but, yeah, I just hope it doesn’t escalate. I loved when in 2000 they did a score highlight piece on the Oscar stage. I remember Yo Yo Ma performing CROUCHING TIGER music for instance. I guess this is their adaptation of that.
They kind of got around that at least years very confusing representation of the song nominees. 3 got to perform, and two didn’t. Now this could actually give them something to point at and say the nominees already got their chance to perform at a separate event.
Again, the idea of expanding academy events is welcomed, just not if its at the expense of those nominees actually getting to do their thing oscar night. Which, to me would be more meaningful than a concert invented to keep them off the stage.
They didn’t have two of them performed (“Life of Pi” and “Chasing Ice”) because the artists who sung those songs could not attend. Instead they showcased very appropriate and rather lengthy excerpts from the songs. I don’t see what’s wrong with that.
I hadn’t heard that, if its true, then yeah,no problem what so ever.