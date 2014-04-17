Want to know when next year’s Oscars will be?

The Academy has filled out its calendar for the 2014-2015 Oscar season, which is set to kick off even earlier than last year as the Governors Awards date has been yanked up a week to Saturday, Nov. 8. The nominations will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 15, while the Oscars, of course, are set for Sunday, Feb. 22.
Check out the full list of dates below.
Saturday, November 8, 2014
The Governors Awards
Wednesday, December 3, 2014
Official Screen Credits and music submissions due
Monday, December 29, 2014
Nominations voting begins 8 a.m. PT
Thursday, January 8, 2015
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Thursday, January 15, 2015
Oscar nominations announced
Monday, February 2, 2015
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Friday, February 6, 2015
Final voting begins 8 a.m. PT
Saturday, February 7, 2015
Scientific and Technical Awards
Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Oscar Sunday, February 22, 2015
87th Academy Awards begins 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT
Also unofficially on the calendar:
Sunday, November 9th, 2014-Oscar Bloggers write articles complaining that Governor’s Awards should be on main show.
Also, somewhere in late January/early February: film that was declared a lock to win Best Picture in October suffers backlash of people complaining that it is overrated and/or a smear campaign begins because the real person whose story is depicted in the film wasn’t 100% perfect or the filmmakers took some liberties with the facts of the “true story” the film was based on and this outrages people that the story wasn’t note for note what really happened.
