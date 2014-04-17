Want to know when next year’s Oscars will be?

The Academy has filled out its calendar for the 2014-2015 Oscar season, which is set to kick off even earlier than last year as the Governors Awards date has been yanked up a week to Saturday, Nov. 8. The nominations will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 15, while the Oscars, of course, are set for Sunday, Feb. 22.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Saturday, November 8, 2014
The Governors Awards

Wednesday, December 3, 2014
Official Screen Credits and music submissions due

Monday, December 29, 2014
Nominations voting begins 8 a.m. PT

Thursday, January 8, 2015
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, January 15, 2015
Oscar nominations announced

Monday, February 2, 2015
Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Friday, February 6, 2015
Final voting begins 8 a.m. PT

Saturday, February 7, 2015
Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Sunday, February 22, 2015
87th Academy Awards begins 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

