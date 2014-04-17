Want to know when next year’s Oscars will be?

The Academy has filled out its calendar for the 2014-2015 Oscar season, which is set to kick off even earlier than last year as the Governors Awards date has been yanked up a week to Saturday, Nov. 8. The nominations will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 15, while the Oscars, of course, are set for Sunday, Feb. 22.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Saturday, November 8, 2014

The Governors Awards

Wednesday, December 3, 2014

Official Screen Credits and music submissions due

Monday, December 29, 2014

Nominations voting begins 8 a.m. PT

Thursday, January 8, 2015

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, January 15, 2015

Oscar nominations announced

Monday, February 2, 2015

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Friday, February 6, 2015

Final voting begins 8 a.m. PT

Saturday, February 7, 2015

Scientific and Technical Awards

Tuesday, February 17, 2015

Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT