Academy Awards get a ‘Hunger Games’ tie-in as Jennifer Lawrence set to announce nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this morning that former nominee Jennifer Lawrence will announce the nominees for the 84th Academy Awards alongside Academy president Tom Sherak on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Sherak and Lawrence will unveil the nominations in 10 of the 24 categories at a 5:30 a.m. PT news conference at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Nominations information for all categories will be distributed simultaneously to news media in attendance and online.

Lawrence was nominated last year in the best actress category for her acclaimed performance in “Winter’s Bone.” She next stars in the highly anticipated adaptation of “The Hunger Games” and David O. Russell’s “The Silver Linings Playbook.” Lawrence recently appeared as a younger Mystique in “X-Men: First Class,” Jodie Foster’s “The Beaver” and in Drake Doremus’ Sundance Grand Prize winning drama “Like Crazy.”

The 21-year-old is also one of the youngest members of the Academy having been inducted in 2011.

