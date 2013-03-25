Academy Awards officially not moving to January for 2014 and 2015

No doubt hoping to end any continuing speculation about the Academy Awards moving to January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the key dates for the 2014 season and Oscar isn’t coming early.

The 86th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2014. The later March weekend is due to the media coverage and hype that will surround the Sochi Winter Olympic Games which run Feb. 7 to Feb. 23. More importantly, AMPAS revealed the 87th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 22, 2015 making it clear the Oscars have no chance of moving up earlier in the awards season calendar until at least 2016.

Sadly, AMPAS currently has decided to schedule the next Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 16, 2014. That’s the same day as the opening of the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Needless to say, the Sundance Institute probably aren’t thrilled with this news hitting on what is traditionally their biggest national PR day.

Classy AMPAS.

Key dates for the Awards season are:

Saturday, November 16, 2013: The Governors Awards Monday, December 2, 2013: Official Screen Credits due Friday, December 27, 2013: Nominations voting begins Wednesday, January 8, 2014: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT Thursday, January 16, 2014: Oscar nominations announced Monday, February 10, 2014: Nominees Luncheon Friday, February 14, 2014: Final voting begins Saturday, February 15, 2014: Scientific and Technical Awards Tuesday, February 25, 2014: Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT Oscar Sunday, March 2, 2014: 86th Academy Awards Oscar Sunday, February 22, 2015: 87th Academy Awards

Are you glad the Oscars are sticking to the same old schedule? Or did you hope they would move to January? Share your thoughts below.