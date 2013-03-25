Academy Awards officially not moving to January for 2014 and 2015

03.25.13 5 years ago

No doubt hoping to end any continuing speculation about the Academy Awards moving to January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the key dates for the 2014 season and Oscar isn’t coming early.

The 86th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2014.  The later March weekend is due to the media coverage and hype that will surround the Sochi Winter Olympic Games which run Feb. 7 to Feb. 23. More importantly, AMPAS revealed the 87th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 22, 2015 making it clear the Oscars have no chance of moving up earlier in the awards season calendar until at least 2016.

Sadly, AMPAS currently has decided to schedule the next Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 16, 2014.  That’s the same day as the opening of the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Needless to say, the Sundance Institute probably aren’t thrilled with this news hitting on what is traditionally their biggest national PR day.

Classy AMPAS.

Key dates for the Awards season are:

Saturday, November 16, 2013: The Governors Awards
Monday, December 2, 2013: Official Screen Credits due
Friday, December 27, 2013: Nominations voting begins
Wednesday, January 8, 2014: Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Thursday, January 16, 2014: Oscar nominations announced
Monday, February 10, 2014: Nominees Luncheon
Friday, February 14, 2014: Final voting begins
Saturday, February 15, 2014: Scientific and Technical Awards
Tuesday, February 25, 2014: Final voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Oscar Sunday, March 2, 2014: 86th Academy Awards
 
Oscar Sunday, February 22, 2015:

87th Academy Awards

Are you glad the Oscars are sticking to the same old schedule?  Or did you hope they would move to January? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TAGSAwards Campaign

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP