‘Hurt Locker’ dominates ‘Avatar’ at the Orange British Academy Awards

The 2010 Orange British Academy Awards have often been a potential preview of the Academy Awards and that didn’t change with tonight’s ceremony in London. While the Brits certainly went with hometown favorites Colin Firth and Carey Mulligan in the lead acting categories, it was regular award season contenders “Avatar,” “Up” and “Up in the Air” that won their Oscar equivalents. Still, the biggest news of the night was “The Hurt Locker” which dominated with six wins including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Will the Kathryn Bigelow thriller duplicate its season-long success on March 7? It’s seeming increasingly likely.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s BAFTA winners as well as some quick reactions.

Best Film

“The Hurt Locker”

Reax: Could seal the deal for Oscar night.

Leading Actress

“An Education” – Carey Mulligan

Reax: Longtime favorite finally took home a win. And well deserved.

Leading Actor

“A Single Man,” – Colin Firth

Reax: Huge night for Mr. Firth. This was his fourth nomination and first win.

Director

“The Hurt Locker” – Kathryn Bigelow

Reax: Pretty much a lock now for the Oscar.

Award not for Film not in the English Language

“A Prophet” – Pascal Caucheteux, Marco Cherqui, Alix Raynaud, Jacques Audiard

Reax: Huge win for Audiard and crew as they have gone to one event after another only to lose to “The White Ribbon” again and again. Not sure they can duplicate the upset on March 7 though.

Animated Film

“Up,” – Pete Docter

Reax: There was some hope British favorite “Fantastic Mr. Fox” could upset here, but the Pixar machine can’t be stopped.

Adapted Screenplay

“Up in the Air,” – Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner

Reax: Important win for Reitman/Turner. If “In the Loop” can’t beat them at the BAFTAs, how can it upset at Oscar?

The Orange Rising Star Award

Kristen Stewart

Reax: The only one who seemed surprised was Stewart.

Production Design

“Avatar” – Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg, Kim Sinclair

Reax: Deserved.

Original Screenplay

“The Hurt Locker” – Mark Boal

Reax: “Basterds” biggest challenger at the Academy Awards, but along with its WGA win last night, hard to imagine.

Outstanding British Film

“Fish Tank,” – Kees Kasander, Nick Laws, Andrea Arnold

Reax: Hands down the biggest surprise of the night. Most expected “An Education” or “Nowhere Boy” to win here.

Best Supporting Actress

Mo’Nique, “Precious: Based on ‘Push’ a novel by Sapphire”

Reax: Impressive.

Make up and Hair

Jenny Shircore, “The Young Victoria”

Reax: Eh. You gotta say it’s nice the Brits recognize the hair challenges as well as make up.

Costume Design

Sandy Powell, “The Young Victoria”

Reax: Did she really do that great a job? Really? If period is gonna win always, the more creative “Bright Star” should have taken this one.

Best Supporting Actor

Christoph Waltz, “Inglourious Basterds”

Reax: Oscar lock.

Special Visual Effects

“Avatar” – Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham, Andrew R. Jones

Reax: They don’t even need to say the winner for this category anymore…

Cinematography

“The Hurt Locker” – Barry Ackroyd

Reax: Impressive win. Will battle “Avatar” for Oscar.

Editing

“The Hurt Locker” – Bob Murawski, Chris Innis

Reax: If “Locker” wins here on March 7, it may be the first sign Best Picture is in its sights.

Sound

“The Hurt Locker” – Ray Beckett, Paul N. J. Ottosson

Reax: Deserved.

Music

“Up” – Michael Giachinno

Reax: Another fine win for the amazing Giachinno, but it isn’t a guarantee he’ll win the biggest prize of all.

Short Animation

“Mother of Many” – – Sally Arthur, Emma Lazenby

Short Film

“I Do AIr” – James Bolton, Martina Amati

Outstanding Debut

Duncan Jones for “Moon”

Reax: Nice the under appreciated Jones got some real love for his indie hit “Moon.”