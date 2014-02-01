Academy issues a statement about Best Original Song executive decision

The Academy has released a statement concerning the decision to rescind the Best Original Song Oscar nomination for “Alone Yet Not Alone.” Here it is in full…

“The Board of Governors” decision to rescind the Original Song nomination for ‘Alone Yet Not Alone,’ music by Bruce Broughton, was made thoughtfully and after careful consideration. The Academy takes very seriously anything that undermines the integrity of the Oscars voting process. The Board regretfully concluded that Mr. Broughton”s actions did precisely that.

“The nominating process for Original Song is intended to be anonymous, with each eligible song listed only by title and the name of the film in which it is used – the idea being to prevent favoritism and promote unbiased voting. It”s been a long-standing policy and practice of the Academy – as well as a requirement of Rule 5.3 of the 86th Academy Awards Rules -­­ to omit composer and lyricist credits from the DVD of eligible songs that are sent to members of the Music Branch. The Academy wants members to vote for nominees based solely on the achievement of a particular song in a movie, without regard to who may have written it.

“Mr. Broughton sent an email to at least 70 of his fellow Music Branch members – nearly one-third of the branch”s 240 members. When he identified the song as track #57 as one he had composed, and asked voting branch members to listen to it, he took advantage of information that few other potential nominees are privy to. As a former Academy Governor and current member of the Music Branch”s executive committee, Mr. Broughton should have been more cautious about acting in a way that made it appear as if he were taking advantage of his position to exert undue influence. At a minimum, his actions called into question whether the process was ‘fair and equitable,’ as the Academy’s rules require. The Academy is dedicated to doing everything it can to ensure a level playing field for all potential Oscar contenders – including those who don”t enjoy the access, knowledge, and influence of a long-standing Academy insider.”

Following the news, which hit last week, Broughton responded in full via his Facebook page. “I feel as though I’m the butt of a campaign to discredit a song, the nomination of which caught people by surprise,” he wrote at the time.

The other nominees in the category come from Universal’s “Despicable Me 2,” Disney’s “Frozen,” Warner Bros.’ “Her” and The Weinstein Company’s “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”