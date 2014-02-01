Academy issues a statement about Best Original Song executive decision

The Academy has released a statement concerning the decision to rescind the Best Original Song Oscar nomination for “Alone Yet Not Alone.” Here it is in full…
“The Board of Governors” decision to rescind the Original Song nomination for ‘Alone Yet Not Alone,’ music by Bruce Broughton, was made thoughtfully and after careful consideration. The Academy takes very seriously anything that undermines the integrity of the Oscars voting process. The Board regretfully concluded that Mr. Broughton”s actions did precisely that.
“The nominating process for Original Song is intended to be anonymous, with each eligible song listed only by title and the name of the film in which it is used – the idea being to prevent favoritism and promote unbiased voting. It”s been a long-standing policy and practice of the Academy – as well as a requirement of Rule 5.3 of the 86th Academy Awards Rules - to omit composer and lyricist credits from the DVD of eligible songs that are sent to members of the Music Branch. The Academy wants members to vote for nominees based solely on the achievement of a particular song in a movie, without regard to who may have written it.
“Mr. Broughton sent an email to at least 70 of his fellow Music Branch members – nearly one-third of the branch”s 240 members. When he identified the song as track #57 as one he had composed, and asked voting branch members to listen to it, he took advantage of information that few other potential nominees are privy to. As a former Academy Governor and current member of the Music Branch”s executive committee, Mr. Broughton should have been more cautious about acting in a way that made it appear as if he were taking advantage of his position to exert undue influence. At a minimum, his actions called into question whether the process was ‘fair and equitable,’ as the Academy’s rules require. The Academy is dedicated to doing everything it can to ensure a level playing field for all potential Oscar contenders – including those who don”t enjoy the access, knowledge, and influence of a long-standing Academy insider.”
Following the news, which hit last week, Broughton responded in full via his Facebook page. “I feel as though I’m the butt of a campaign to discredit a song, the nomination of which caught people by surprise,” he wrote at the time.
The other nominees in the category come from Universal’s “Despicable Me 2,” Disney’s “Frozen,” Warner Bros.’ “Her” and The Weinstein Company’s “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”
I already agreed with their decision, but this makes me agree even more.
I already disagreed with their decision, but this makes me disagree even more.
Broughton got a raw deal considering all the campaigning that goes on.
OF COURSE, I don’t think ALONE YET NOT ALONE should even have qualified, but, that’s another topic altogether………..
Broughton deliberately violated the rules and exploited the fact he was an insider with insider cachet to put him in a unique position to garner votes. No raw deal there. He should have known better.
Basically status quo in an Oscar season. He got caught. That was his sin.
Not to mention, as many others have, it was much easier to pick on this little movie than one of the biggies in contention (nice phrase, eh?). If they wanted to make an ‘example’ they should go after a bigger fish next time. Now, most members will just slough it off to “that silly song branch”………
I think this just raises the entire question of what “legitimate” campaigning really entails. I’m sure there are plenty of guidelines and rules put forth by the Academy, and I’m sure people (like, for example, Harvey Weinstein) are careful to adhere to them.
But when people laugh-off or ignore the arm-twisting (and who knows what else) that Harvey employs every time he’s got a film in the hunt, and then take on a “How dare he!” attitude with a guy like Broughton, it does feel like just a little bit of a double standard.
Broughton technically violated a rule, so it’s fair that the nomination be rescinded, but it might also be nice if the Academy to takes this opportunity to look at ways to streamline, re-think, or clarify its guidelines regarding what is and what is not acceptable behavior with respect to the whole campaigning element of the Oscars.
It does seem dubious that something as simple as sending out an email in this day of age = illegal, while the craziness of other campaigns (billboards, newspaper/trade adds, parties, screeners, etc) is on-the-level.
I get rules are rules, and breaking rules shouldn’t be tolerated. But I think this incident more brings to light how goofy Oscar campaigning really is more than it shames the composer-in-question.
What the Academy should have also done is rebuke the music branch as a whole for responding to this campaigning and deplore them for not taking their role in the nomination process seriously. Might make them choose more wisely in the future.
This whole thing is a farce. Like Kelly Garrett implies, this has more to do with unethical voting than with unethical campaigning. The man sent out “for your consideration” emails which may have violated the letter of the law regarding campaign rules, but certainly don’t violate the spirit in which EVERY Oscar campaign is run.
He’s being made an example of, when the problem is the fact that the voters would just decided to vote for the song by the guy they knew and liked. That’s on the voters, as far as I’m concerned, and there’s no rule that says voters can’t use superficial and artistically suspect motives when casting a vote.
Someone got a nomination who, under different circumstances, wouldn’t have gotten a nomination. BFD. It’s so sad that some other artist wanted to be able to write a song for a movie, spend gazillions of dollars promoting it, and then get an Oscar for it… but now they won’t. Boo hoo.
I already hated the Best Song category, but this whole debacle makes it increasingly clear that it’s a ridiculous and outdated category that needs to be done away with altogether.
Note to self:
Walking up to an Academy member and asking them to vote for me is OK.
Throwing a dinner party for Academy members and asking them to vote for me is OK.
Paying an awards body to give me a Lifetime Achievement Award (or something) and calling attention to myself is OK.
Paying for an advertisement asking Academy members to consider me is tacky, and I might get flak for it, but it’s OK.
Sending an email is against the rules! (Unless I’m the producer of the Best Picture frontrunner; then it’s kind of OK.)
Boy, this all makes sense.
You also forgot the practice of having a week-long film festival of an Actor or Director’s prior films — you know, to just remind folks that he or she is “due”!
And, since this scandal just won’t die, 2 more thoughts:
1) Maybe, just maybe, the voters actually liked the song! It’s… not great. There were several other better songs in the running. But then again, I hated “Her”, so personal preference has nothing to do with it. The personal preferences of a collective do, though. And there’s nothing wrong with a few members listening to a song and saying, “hey, that’s not bad”. Is it possible, even a little bit, if they did that in this case? No, it’s a small, awful-looking independent Christian movie, so they couldn’t possibly have liked the song! It HAS to be cheating!
2) Broughton’s sin in this case was that he used his connections, and created an unfair advantage. Wait… isn’t that what we’re supposed to do in ALL OF OUR JOBS? Maybe I’m a bit cynical, but everyone uses connections to get ahead. In some cases, you have to. OK, so Keith Stanfield doesn’t have any buddies in the music branch he can email; but guess what, Brie Larson doesn’t either (for the actors branch)! It’s always been an uneven playing field; that’s just how things are. If anything, this instance reveals just how much the branch likes Broughton. (Do you think that, say, the actors would’ve automatically voted for James Franco if he sent out emails on behalf of “Spring Breakers”?)
Another thing, along the lines of what you mention about Bruce Broughton being “liked”, is that…. Is it really SUCH a TERRIBLE thing that someone who has devoted his whole career to standards of excellence in composing, arranging, and producing music specifically for film and television got some kind of recognition for it?
I mean, maybe my thinking here is a bit “aristocratic” or something, but I hardly think it’s the worst thing in the world that someone who has actually, you know, CONTRIBUTED to the interplay between filmmaking and music production should get acknowledgement over contenders who produced a song as a part of their singing careers and tacked it on to a movie so they could get an Oscar.
It’s like… a working professional in the film industry contributes his talents to a small (and admittedly terrible-looking) production that elevates the material, vs. recording artists who write songs for movies to elevate their professional profiles. Which is the greater travesty?
So, what I’m saying is, obviously he’s “liked” and “respected” because people appreciate his contributions to filmmaking and film scoring generally, which is not such an awful reason to nominate someone…. let’s not pretend that half of Meryl Streep’s nominations weren’t given to her for the same damn reason.
To paraphrase DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, “To cheat, that is the Academy way: to get caught, that is wrong.”
I agree that it’s too bad the Academy didn’t take this opportunity to mention how disappointing it is that the campaigning might’ve worked
I may have missed this in the midst of coverage of this story, but does anyone know if the song “Alone Yet Not Alone” plays within the context of the film itself or just over the end credits?
I know cronyism runs rampant in the Academy, but If it’s contextually a part of the film, I almost find its (former) nomination more acceptable. (It really is a horrid and treacly song, however, which makes the cronyism all the more disgusting and disappointing.)
I read an interview with Bruce Broughton that said the song is very loosely based on a real, but somewhat obscure, old Lutheran hymn. So in the context of the movie apparently it’s sung by characters as if it were a traditional hymn which they turn to when they’re undergoing trials and tribulations.
I haven’t seen the film, so I couldn’t say how it’s used in the film. But I imagine that some mother character must sing it to her kids while their lives are being threatened by savage, heathen redskins who are persecuting them. So… +1 for use in context…. -1000 for the context itself, LOL.
I believe it plays in the context and then into the first cue of the credits.
In the context OF THE LAST SCENE, I meant to say.
In the future:
“12 Years a Slave won Best Picture?”
“Yeah, it did.”
“What year was that?”
“2013.”
“I don’t remember that happening. I just think of that as the year of Alone Yet Not Alone-gate.”