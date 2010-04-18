Academy of Country Music Awards 2010 Winners

Complete list of winners at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas:

 Entertainer of the year: Carrie Underwood

Top male vocalist: Brad Paisley

Top female vocalist: Miranda Lambert

Top vocal group: Lady Antebellum

Top vocal duo: Brooks & Dunn

Top new artist: Luke Bryan

Top new solo vocalist: Luke Bryan

Top new vocal duo: Joey + Rory

Top new vocal group: Gloriana

Album of the year: “Revolution,” Miranda Lambert

Single record of the year: “Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum

Song of the year: “Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum

Video of the year: White Liar,” Miranda Lambert

Vocal event of the year: “Hillbilly Bone,” Blake Shelton featuring Trace Adkins

