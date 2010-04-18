Academy of Country Music Awards 2010 Winners

Complete list of winners at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards from Las Vegas:
Entertainer of the year: Carrie Underwood
Top male vocalist: Brad Paisley
Top female vocalist: Miranda Lambert
Top vocal group: Lady Antebellum
Top vocal duo: Brooks & Dunn
Top new artist: Luke Bryan
Top new solo vocalist: Luke Bryan
Top new vocal duo: Joey + Rory
Top new vocal group: Gloriana
Album of the year: “Revolution,” Miranda Lambert
Single record of the year: “Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum
Song of the year: “Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum
Video of the year: White Liar,” Miranda Lambert
Vocal event of the year: “Hillbilly Bone,” Blake Shelton featuring Trace Adkins
Join The Discussion: Log In With