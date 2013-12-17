Academy unveils new logo for the first time ever

For the first time in its history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has created a visual identity for the organization with a logo.
“The new logo spotlights the Oscar from above – creative a triangular shape and uniting the ‘A’ of the Academy with our iconic statuette,” reads a statement at a new wing of the official AMPAS website. “This design gives the Academy a presence in its own logo for the first time and underscores our efforts to support creative arts and sciences year-round.”
It’s all part of an image plan that has been in the works for a couple of years and will be a driving force leading up to the much-anticipated unveiling of the Academy Museum in 2017.
“I think that it is a tremendous view of our Academy, its history, told through a very contemporary way,” AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs says in one of a few videos featured at the website.
Check out the new Academy logo below and tell us what you think.
I like minimalism as much as the next guy, but I’m super unimpressed with this. It seems more anonymous than striking.
The Oscar statuette is iconic… I can’t imagine looking at this and thinking anything other but Oscar.
Besides, this really isn’t so different from the logo they’ve been using for years. Instead of the Oscar being enclosed in a circle, now it’s inside a triangle. Looks more dynamic to me.
I tend to agree, but if you follow the link, and look at some of the ways they’re planning to use the logo for branding purposes, the simplistic design lends itself to their whole branding method. I recommend scrolling to the bottom and watching the “Interpret the A” video for a general idea of where they expect to go with it.
It’s not so much that the design is anonymous as it is that it’s versatile, which is generally good branding.
That being said… I’m still not 100% in love with it, haha.
Looks like a logo for a new religion.
Does anyone else see the Eiffel Tower?
Illuminati!
It looks cheap. the shape of the base is wrong too, making it look like one of those gold knock-off awards you can buy at a party store for Oscar night. Thumbs way down.
I hope they didn’t spend too much coming up with this. It’s dreadful.
The Legend of Oscar: A Link to the Future
Eh.
looks cheap…sorry AMPAS. couldnt you have just used the shape of the statue? Or really anything but this.