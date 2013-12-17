Academy unveils new logo for the first time ever

For the first time in its history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has created a visual identity for the organization with a logo.

“The new logo spotlights the Oscar from above – creative a triangular shape and uniting the ‘A’ of the Academy with our iconic statuette,” reads a statement at a new wing of the official AMPAS website. “This design gives the Academy a presence in its own logo for the first time and underscores our efforts to support creative arts and sciences year-round.”

It’s all part of an image plan that has been in the works for a couple of years and will be a driving force leading up to the much-anticipated unveiling of the Academy Museum in 2017.

“I think that it is a tremendous view of our Academy, its history, told through a very contemporary way,” AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs says in one of a few videos featured at the website.

