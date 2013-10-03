Watch: Adam Scott on ‘A.C.O.D.’ co-star Richard Jenkins’ butt – It’s ‘terrific’

If Adam Scott had to describe Richard Jenkins’ butt in only one word, the word would be this: “terrific.”

Allow me to set the scene. I’m sitting with Scott and co-star Clark Duke to talk about “A.C.O.D.,” the new comedy in which they play Carter and Trey, two brothers forced to navigate the ugliness of their divorced parents’ contentious relationship when Trey gets engaged and requests that both of them attend the wedding.

What Trey and Carter don’t expect is that forcing their parents (played by Catherine O’Hara and Richard Jenkins) to be in the same room together will inadvertently lead to the reigniting of their sexual passion for one another – a passion Carter is an unfortunate witness to when he stumbles in on his parents in the act.

“Yeah, for sure got to see [Richard’s] butt,” answers Scott when I ask whether he’d actually borne witness to Jenkins’ exposed nether regions while shooting the racy scene. And no, the veteran actor did not use a body double. “That was all Jenkins,” Scott continues. “Why would you have a body double with a terrific ass like that?”

Speaking of Richard Jenkins’ butt, the shot of Scott’s mortified face on the film’s poster is directly lifted from the scene in question – though clearly he and Duke have other ideas in mind regarding the image.

“We’re asking everyone, do you think this is a good poster for drawing dicks on?” Scott asks.

I say yes, absolutely.

“They just left it all blank space around you, too, so there’s nothing to distract you from the dicks I draw,” chimes in Clark. “If I see one of these posters in public, there will be a dick on it.”

God willing.

To hear more from Scott and Duke about the film, click on the video above for the full interview.

“A.C.O.D.” hits theaters this Friday.