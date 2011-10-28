Action, comedy and drama hit the zeitgeist this month

It’s funny how the zeitgeist can be tapped with this film or that. Recently much has been said and written about Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball,” which appears to be a snapshot of the here and now in its example of being forced to do more with less, the advantage of the rich over the poor and the necessity for ingenuity to find a path to the finish line. And of course George Clooney’s “The Ides of March” speaks explicitly to corruption in politics, even if it is more a yarn about human nature than a political morality play.
However, a trio of films seem to be stumbling right into the here and now in unique ways this month, too. Two of them hit theaters today, the other a week from today.
Andrew Niccol’s “In Time” and Brett Ratner’s “Tower Heist” first got me thinking along these lines. The haves/have-nots nature of the narratives really find resonance at a time when the Occupy Wall Street movement is at a fever pitch. In the case of the former, Niccol spins a science-fiction yarn about a future where time is currency. We’re able to turn off the aging gene and, for the right price, you can live forever. And one key line from the film used in trailers and TV spots really speaks the cause of the down-trodden in metaphor: “No one should be immortal, even if just one person has to die.”
Ratner’s film, meanwhile, was clearly conceived with current building economic realities in mind, but it’s really just lucking into the white hot boiling point of these realities by hitting theaters in a week. An action comedy hinging on a sort of modern Robin Hood heist, the film takes Wall Street to task and presents a hero willing to make a serious sacrifice to right the wrongs of the upper class.
The flip side of this, though, is Roland Emmerich’s “Anonymous.” On its face, this tale built around the Shakespearean authorship question doesn’t appear to speak to today’s concerns. But around the issue of doubting Shakespeare’s works as written by his own pen has always come the ugly accusation of classism. The idea that a lower class playwright couldn’t have been “the soul of the age,” as the works are referred to in the film, isn’t exactly the kind of thing people want to hear right now, if they’re looking hard enough into the film — which is conceived with a heavy dose of intended melodrama — to see this unfortunate timing note, that is.
It’s left to be seen how the zeitgeist will be reflected in this year’s Oscar race. Last year, “The Social Network” could only ride that train so far. But while these films, particularly “In Time” and “Tower Heist,” aren’t likely to tickle the awards season’s fancy, they nevertheless represent the collective artistic reflection of a time and a place, and therefore will always be of a piece — regardless of perceived quality — with the environment into which they were released.
So, was Tower Heist funny at all?
It’s funny how V For Vendetta (which isn’t good) has become the catalyst for so many protestors. Wearing the mask and all that.
V was good. Critics were favorable, audiences were too considering the subject matter.
Taken as a preprosterous popcorn product, Tower Heist is a lot of fun. The game ensemble cast delivers and there are enough funny jokes and exciting action sequences. And the message does really hit the Zeitgeist as squarely as any big Middle-of-the Road Hollywood Commercial Movie could.
I wish the plot, especially the “heist mechanics” would have had a little more of, say, the Soderburgh Oceans 11,12,13 smarts or intricacy. I kept expecting a little more finesse and surprise and less glibness on that account. That deflated the movie a little for me by the end but until then I still had a really good time.
The point is that it’s kind of lucky to be hitting at a time when this stuff about the 99% is at such a fever pitch. So in that way, no, it doesn’t hit the zeitgeist in the same way as a middle-of-the-road Hollywood commercial movie would.
Well, by accident then. But even without OWS happening, don’t you think the filmmakers were very conscious (in a perhaps opportunistic Hollywood way) about making the villain a very hissable King of Wall Street Bernie Madoff type? Sneering at the goodhearted common folk, who basically comprise the rest of the ensemble? It’s a pretty well-worn durable trope, from “It’s a Wonderful Life” through ‘9-5’ and what have you. But the national mood surely is more receptive to that perspective now than other times.
Perhaps you misunderstood me. I meant it does hit the Zeitgeist as well any any middle of the road commercial movie could be expected to. Not as well any other hollywood film out there.
Allow me to quote myself from the piece:
“Ratner’s film, meanwhile, was clearly conceived with current building economic realities in mind, but it’s really just lucking into the white hot boiling point of these realities by hitting theaters in a week.”
Right. I agree with you. I didn’t think I was disagreeing with that statement in my initial comment or subsequent ones. I guess my wording or typos could be misconstrued, but seriously in this matter I totally concur with your statements.
Zeitgeist? Both Anonymous and In Time got torn apart by critics? I believe this all but ends Anonymous’ Oscar hopes, save technical nods.
“But while these films… aren’t expected to tickle the awards season’s fancy…”
Thank you, Mitchell.
Red: Additionally, since when does (perceived) quality have anything to do with whether a film hits the zeitgeist or not? It doesn’t.
The imbalance of power and money bassline in “In Time” is shockingly timely, but good lord was it dreadful.
To call that thing “half-baked” is a disservice to the word “half”.
I can certainly see how these films capture the zeitgeist, but I think they would have more impact if the films themselves were better. I feel Tower Heist is better than In Time but it still doesn’t really rise above the level of disposable entertainment IMO, it seems Margin Call is easily the best movie that deals with some of the same subject matter, but of course that film won’t be widely seen.