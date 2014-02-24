Adam Lambert’s glambert for his ‘Glee’ cover: ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Your karaoke jam from the Darkness just got an Adam Lambert makeover for “Glee.”

The “American Idol” star and Queen devotee is giving his spin on “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by the Darkness for this week’s fifth season return episode, “Frenemies.” Lambert waves so-long to the falsetto of this glam revivalist tune, and rocks out next to a week’s worth of guitar solos.

FOX has posted a preview to tomorrow night’s ep, where Chris Colfer’s Kurt and his fresh friend Elliott (Lambert) have a rivalry within their friendship, as Kurt launches his band and fears his spotlight may be stolen.

The full version of “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” is streaming now, too: compare it to the original 2003 version from The Darkness. Which one do you like best, The Darkness’ or Glambert’s?

“Glee” returns from its midseason hiatus tomorrow (Feb. 25). Listen to another song from the new ep here: Blaine, Artie and Tina on Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway.”

In celebrating the show’s 100th episode this spring, Target will be releasing an aptly named compilation, “Glee: The Music Celebrating 100 episodes.” The 100th show is on March 18, with part 2 of the episode coinciding with release on March 25. Tracklist for that disc is below.

Here is the tracklist for “Glee: The Music Celebrating 100 Episodes”:

1. Keep Holding On* -featuring Mark Salling (Puck)

2. Valerie* -featuring Naya Rivera (Santana) and Heather Morris (Brittany)

3. Defying Gravity*-featuring Lea Michele (Rachel), Chris Colfer (Kurt) and Amber Riley (Mercedes)

4. Raise Your Glass* -featuring Matthew Morrison (Will) and Kristin Chenoweth (April)

5. Toxic*-featuring Naya Rivera (Santana), Heather Morris (Brittany) and Dianna Agron (Quinn)

6. Happy -featuring Gwyneth Paltrow (Holly), Kristin Chenoweth (April), Matthew Morrison (Will), Darren Criss (Blaine) and Amber Riley (Mercedes)

7. Party All the Time -featuring Gwyneth Paltrow (Holly)

8. Total Eclipse of the Heart*-featuring Matthew Morrison (Will) and Kristin Chenoweth (April)

9. Loser Like Me*-featuring Darren Criss (Blaine), Kevin McHale (Artie), Chord Overstreet (Sam) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina)

10. Be Okay -featuring Lea Michele (Rachel) and Naya Rivera (Santana)

11. I Am Changing -featuring Amber Riley (Mercedes) and Chris Colfer (Kurt)

12. Just Give Me a Reason -featuring Dianna Agron (Quinn) and Mark Salling (Puck)

13. Don”t Stop Believin”* -featuring Lea Michele (Rachel), Darren Criss (Blaine), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Matthew Morrison (Will), Kevin McHale (Artie) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina)

*= Season 5 version