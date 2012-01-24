Adam Lambert reveals cover art for ‘Trespassing’

The release of Adam Lambert”s sophomore set, “Trespassing,” is still two months away, but the “American Idol” runner up revealed the album cover via Twitter late Monday night.

Lambert also divulged that he has a major hand in all facets of “Trespassing”: he is the album”s executive producer and creative director. He made a special shout out to Lee Cherry, his art director and photographer.

The Glamberts immediately took to retweeting and praising the sepia-toned cover, which features a head shot of Lambert staring straight into the camera. “Trespassing” is slashed across the bottom of the cover in yellow. “Thank you for all your kind words of encouragement,” Lambert responded a few hours later. “Can”t wait for you all to hear it.”

Fans have already heard Lambert’s first single, the electro-ballad, “Better Than I Know Myself.”  The video for the track is coming shortly, according to Lambert, who has repeatedly teased its pending arrival via Twitter.

Among the artists/ producers collaborating with Lambert on the March 20 release are Pharrell Williams, Sam Sparro, Bruno Mars, Nikka Costa, BC Jean and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

 

