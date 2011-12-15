Adam Lambert sets date for second post-‘AI’ album, ‘Trespassing’

It looks like Adam Lambert held out on all his Glamberts! On Wednesday, he tweeted the album cover for new single, “Better Than I Know Myself” and a 30-second snippet of the song, but left out the big news: the release date for his second, post-”American Idol” album, “Trespassing.”

The set will come out March 20 on 19 Entertainment/RCA. Fans who pre-order the album on Dec. 20, will get an instant, free download of “Better Than I Know Myself,” which goes on sales next Tuesday. (Even though we’re still in 2011, March 20 is starting to look like a major release date: both The Shins and Madonna announce this week that they will also release albums in “late March”).

As we previously reported, Lambert worked with a diverse number of producers and songwriters, including Pharrell Williams, Dr. Luke, Claude Kelly, Benny Blanco, Bonnie McKee, Nile Rogers, Sam Sparro, Bruno Mars, Nikka Costa and BC Jean.

Lambert said in a statement, that the album is “an exciting journey through the past two years of my life. It’s been a transformative period and I really wanted to make music from what I’ve experienced. All these songs honestly explore the ups and downs of my reality.”

“Trespassing” comes 2 1/2 years after the release of 2009″s “For Your Entertainment.” That album garnered Lambert a Grammy nomination for best male pop vocal performance for “Whataya Want From Me.” It was followed by “Glam Nation Live” CD/DVD and “Acoustic Live!” EPs. In other words, the cash cow has been totally milked until there is some new music for mama.

Lambert has also spent his time performing with Queen, and rumors continue to circulate that he may join the band for selected dates, filling in for the late Freddie Mercury. He most recently performed with the band at MTV”s European Music Awards in November.

Below is a preview of “Better Than I Know Myself.” What do you think ?



