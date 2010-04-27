Adam Lambert taps Allison Iraheta, Orianthi for Glam Nation summer tour

Janet Jackson had Rhythm Nation, and now Adam Lambert is declaring his own Glam Nation.

The fabulous, fabulous “American Idol” star has announced more than a dozen Glam Nation summer tour dates, with friend and AI co-finalist Allison Iraheta and Michael Jackson This Is It guitarist Orianthi opening.

“I hope the audience will be able to escape for a few hours and fall into a world full of glam, drama and excitement, and I would love everyone to come away with a new appreciation for the music on my album,” Lambert said in a statement.

The stint kicks off June 4 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and runs solidly throughout the month. He’s scheduled so far for only a trio of shows in July and one in August. The venues mostly consist of theaters, hotel stages and casinos.

Lambert, who came in second on “American Idol” last year behind Kris Allen, spent some time last week mentoring this year’s class of AI finalists on Elvis songs (and fabulousness), and sang his ballad-like “Whataya Want From Me” on the show. That song has finally reached the top 10 echelon of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and was culled from his debut album “For Your Entertainment,” released in 2009.

Here are Adam Lambert’s Glam Nation tour dates:

June 4: Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (The FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts)

June 5: Sayreville, N.J. (Starland Ballroom)

June 8: Toledo, Ohio (Omni)

June 10: Council Bluffs, Ia. (Harrah’s Ballroom)

June 11: Manhomen, Minn. (Mystic Lake Casino Hotel)

June 14: Columbus, Ohio (LC Pavillion)

June 15: Milwaukee, Wis. (Riverside Theater)

June 17: Hammond, Ind. (The Venue at Horshoe Casino)

June 18: Royal Oak, Mich. (Royal Oak Theater)

June 19: West Toronto, Ontario (Molson Amphitheatre)

June 22: New York, N.Y. (Nokia Theatre)

June 24: Mashantucket, Conn. (MGM Grand Theater at Foxwoods)

June 26: Atlantic City, N.J. (Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center)

July 15: Kansas City, Mo. (Midland Theatre)

July 27: Costa Mesa, Calif. (OC Fair – Pacific Amphitheatre)

July 28: Costa Mesa, Calif. (OC Fair – Pacific Amphitheatre)

Aug. 13: Bethlehem, Pa. (Musikfest)

Sept. 18: St. Petersburg, Fla. (Tropicana Field)