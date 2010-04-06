Adam Lambert unveils previously unreleased track on ‘Remixes’ EP

A new track from Adam Lambert will be unveiled as his digital 6-track EP “Remixes” is released on Friday.

“Voodoo,” a previously unreleased song from the “American Idol” star, is bridled with remixes of “Whataya Want From Me” and “For Your Entertainment,” the two singles from Lambert’s 19/RCA debut “For Your Entertainment.”

DJs like Jason Nevins and Brad Walsh contributed to the revamped versions of the songs. The full set will be available on his website AdamOfficial.com on Friday (April 9) and then through other digital music retailers on April 13.

The latter is the same day that Lambert is on slate to mentor the Top 8 contestants from Season 9 on “American Idol.” He’ll sing “Whataya Want From Me” the next night, on April 14.

Tonight, the Top 9 are culling their song selections from the Lennon/McCartney songbook.

Here is the track list for Adam Lambert’s “Remixes”:

1. “Whataya Want From Me” Fonzerelli Electro House Club Mix – 5:51

2. “Whataya Want From Me” Brad Walsh A Vivir Mix – 4:31

3. “Whataya Want From Me” Jason Nevins Electrotek Extended Mix – 6:22

4. “For Your Entertainment” Bimbo Jones Vocal Mix – 6:29

5. “For Your Entertainment” Brad Walsh Remix -4:56

6. “Voodoo” 3:14