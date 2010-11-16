Adam Lambert’s ‘Acoustic Live!’ album gets a release date, tracklist

In time for Christmas: an acoustic album with Adam Lambert shirtless on the cover.

The “American Idol” firecracker is prepping a Dec. 6 release date for “Acoustic Live!”, a 5-track set that includes, well, live and acoustic versions of songs from his debut “For Your Entertainment,” plus a take of his famous cover of “Mad World.”

“Whataya Want From Me” and “Music Again” were recorded while Lambert toured in Germany and “Aftermath” and “Soaked” are culled from Lambert’s Glam Nation tour.



The set is going out as digital-only, with only a few copies of the physical CD going up for sale on his website. Those who pre-order the disc will receive “Whataya Want From Me” from the set as a free download.

As previously reported, Lambert isn’t alone in taking advantage of the holiday sales season with an acoustic effort: Justin Bieber will be dropping “My Worlds Acoustic” exclusively through Walmart on Black Friday (Nov. 26).

