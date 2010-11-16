Adam Lambert’s ‘Acoustic Live!’ album gets a release date, tracklist

In time for Christmas: an acoustic album with Adam Lambert shirtless on the cover.
The “American Idol” firecracker is prepping a Dec. 6 release date for “Acoustic Live!”, a 5-track set that includes, well, live and acoustic versions of songs from his debut “For Your Entertainment,” plus a take of his famous cover of “Mad World.”
“Whataya Want From Me” and “Music Again” were recorded while Lambert toured in Germany and “Aftermath” and “Soaked” are culled from Lambert’s Glam Nation tour.
The set is going out as digital-only, with only a few copies of the physical CD going up for sale on his website. Those who pre-order the disc will receive “Whataya Want From Me” from the set as a free download.
As previously reported, Lambert isn’t alone in taking advantage of the holiday sales season with an acoustic effort: Justin Bieber will be dropping “My Worlds Acoustic” exclusively through Walmart on Black Friday (Nov. 26).
Maybe it was a typo on your part – but what was so “infamous” about the MW cover. Perhaps you meant famous?
Can’t wait for this EP – his acoustic performances are incredible.
A point of clarification–I don’t know why you’re referring to his Mad World performance(s) as “infamous.” The only performance I can think of that someone might use that word to describe was his 11/09 performance of “For Your Entertainment” on the American Music Awards. There have been nothing but raves and praise about his Mad World performances, the first of which resulted in him received a standing ovation from Simon Cowell on American Idol. You should probably get your facts straight before you use them in a tagline for the article…
Katie, what is so “infamous” about Adam’s cover of “Mad World”? Did you do your homework before writing this article?
So excited!!!! Adam Lambert’s incredible voice totally on display. OMG!!! I just can’t wait to own this acoustic EP.