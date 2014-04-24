Adam Rifkin picks up rights for a Peeps big screen adventure

(CBR) Peeps might have gone from the love-it-or-hate-it candy of springtime to the stuff that dioramas are built from, but can they make the even larger leap to the big screen? Deadline reports Adam Rifkin (“Detroit Rock City”) thinks the answer will be a resounding yes.

The filmmaker recently snatched up the movie rights from Pennsylvania-based candy company First Born. He intends to set the “LEGO Movie”-esque project at one of the aforementioned diorama contests. One particular Peep gets lost and must journey through a variety of diorama-based scenes before returning home.

Rifkin, who has penned films like “Underdog” and “Mousehunt”, will write the script.

