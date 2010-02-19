Adam Rodriguez returning to ‘CSI: Miami’ full-time

Adam Rodriguez is returning to CBS’ “CSI: Miami” as a cast regular, an announcement made, as so many announcements these days seem to be, on Twitter.

On mid-afternoon Friday (Feb. 19), Rodriguez tweeted “Twit Fam, I have some news that I hope will make CSI:Miami fans happy. Eric Delko will be back to the show full time 4 all of season 9!!!”

He added, “I know I’ve said it many times but once again, thank u all for your constant support!!! I hope you’re all excited about this news!!!”

CBS confirmed the announcement minutes later, also on Twitter.

“CSI: Miami” is currently in its eighth season. Rodriguez was a regular through the first seven seasons, but the events for his exit were set into motion at the end of last season. He’s only appeared in a couple recent “CSI: Miami” episodes, while also recurring on ABC’s “Ugly Betty.”